The Iowa football team released its Week 2 depth chart ahead of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium on Monday. Three names were unexpectedly missing from the Hawkeyes’ two-deep: Keagan Johnson, Jestin Jacobs, and Jermari Harris. Johnson was listed on the Hawkeyes’ Week 1 depth chart, but he...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO