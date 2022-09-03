ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

MANNING’S MOMENT

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Marc Manning has been a huge part of the success of the Ursuline Irish program during their quest to get back to the top of High School Football here in Northeast Ohio. After last year’s heartbreak in the state championship game, Manning made it a goal to help lead the Irish in the weight room and everything off-the-field, in hopes of getting over the hump this year. Alongside his Senior teammates, Ursuline has been on a crash course during the first few weeks, taking down some very quality football teams.
