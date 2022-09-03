Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring
In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like. TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans
View the original article to see embedded media. Looking to defend their recent title, the Golden State Warriors have completely changed their bench in the offseason. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. all departed in free agency and the team brought in Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and two rookies in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
Floyd Mayweather Jokingly Wanted To Get A Rare Kobe Bryant Card Signed By LeBron James In 2021: "Can I Get LeBron To Sign It?"
During the 2010s, Kobe Bryant was in the prime of his career and outright the face of the league. Kobe was a force to be reckoned with in the league, and there are many memorable moments that he gave fans to remember forever. While Bryant was undeniably the best player in the league, there was a young superstar in the making as well.
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
B/R Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic/Jordan Clarkson to Suns
In this mock trade, the Phoenix Suns land Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson done by Bleacher Report.
Andre Iguodala disputes Stephen A. Smith’s claim about Warriors
Andre Iguodala is officially calling BS on SAS. On a recent episode of “First Take,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith passed along an unflattering claim about Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Smith called into question the 20-year-old Kuminga’s work ethic and discipline (you can read Smith’s full comments here).
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
Frances Tiafoe shouts out NBA star after upsetting Rafael Nadal
Frances Tiafoe pulled off a huge upset at the US Open on Monday by knocking off second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He apparently did so by channeling one NBA star who was on hand to witness the match. Tiafoe, a Maryland native, shouted out Washington Wizards guard...
Russell Westbrook Is Willing To Attend LeBron James' Players-Only Minicamp Prior To Start Of Season, Says NBA Insider
The Russell Westbrook experiment has not worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season. The team only went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament this past year during the point guard's presence. Obviously, it wasn't all his fault, but many viewed him as one of the biggest problems on the squad.
Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook's First Dish To Patrick Beverley
Will there be any more?
Would Warriors Trade James Wiseman to Spurs for Jakob Poeltl?
If the Golden State Warriors are ready to give up on former No. 1 overall pick James Wiseman, perhaps the San Antonio Spurs can capitalize on that opportunity.
Andre Iguodala Believes The Oklahoma City Thunder Should Be Cautious With Chet Holmgren's Return: "You Got To Be Real Delicate With Him."
The 2022-23 NBA season was supposed to highlight 3 of the best rookie prospects we have had in a long time with Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr. However, Holmgren has been ruled out for the season after suffering a severe foot injury during the Crawsover Pro-Am game.
