SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Gomez family will host their annual Cornhole Tourney to raise funds for the Jeremy Gomez Memorial Scholarship. The tournament is open to enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. Teams of two players will be sorted into divisions and will compete in round robin play. The two top-ranking teams in each division will win prizes furnished by sponsors Bibens Ace Hardware, Crown Point Country Club, HB Energy, Joe’s Discount Beverage, NAPA Auto Parts, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO