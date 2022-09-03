Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Sale to benefit Betsy Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There will be a garage sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 100 River Street (Health Center), Springfield, Vt., to benefit the Betsy Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund. Betsy Foster of Springfield, Vt. died in April 2022. She was a prolific...
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Community Chorus hires interim director
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Chorus would like to thank our previous director of seven years, Ken Olsson, who resigned spring of 2022. Under his direction, the chorus was able to reach a high degree of competence. They sang several large choral pieces: Hayden’s Creation, Fauré’s Requiem, and Mozart’s Requiem in d minor.
vermontjournal.com
Upcoming events at ESBR
LUDLOW, Vt. – As autumn sets in and school starts for another exciting year, the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is delighted to share upcoming events for the fall. ESBR is currently selling raffle tickets to aid the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop for the A.C.T benefit golf tournament...
vermontjournal.com
Annual cornhole tournament returns to benefit scholarship fund
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Gomez family will host their annual Cornhole Tourney to raise funds for the Jeremy Gomez Memorial Scholarship. The tournament is open to enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. Teams of two players will be sorted into divisions and will compete in round robin play. The two top-ranking teams in each division will win prizes furnished by sponsors Bibens Ace Hardware, Crown Point Country Club, HB Energy, Joe’s Discount Beverage, NAPA Auto Parts, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontjournal.com
Early Learning Children’s Center
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. –There is a feasibility plan in place to explore the possibility of putting a new building adjacent to the Bellows Falls Union High School that would house a new superintendent’s office and new early education program. The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union will head an evaluation...
vermontjournal.com
Full Online Edition: The Shopper 09-07-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Early Learning Children’s Center; Springfield Rotary Penny Sale; and Youth Services expands access at summer camp. Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local...
vermontjournal.com
Volunteer with SEVCA’s tax assistance program
REGION – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) will provide free tax preparation for lower wealth taxpayers for the 2022 tax filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. SEVCA is now recruiting volunteers to help as many families as possible to complete tax paperwork and claim the tax credits and refunds available to them. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held in the fall at our SEVCA’s main office, 91 Buck Drive, Westminster, Vt.
Comments / 0