NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford
A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
Car crashes into home in Norwalk
Norwalk police are investigating whether Tuesday's wet weather played a role in an accident that sent a car into a house.
Officials: 1 person killed, another injured in serious crash in Hawthorne
One person was killed and another injured during a serious crash in Passaic County Monday afternoon.
Authorities ID driver killed in deadly wreck on Route 208 in Hawthorne
The driver killed in Monday's wreck on Route 208 in Hawthorne has now been identified.
Police release names of victims in deadly wrong-way crash on I-87
State police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 a.m. near Tuxedo.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report
An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
78-year-old N.J. woman killed, husband injured in crash, cops say
An 78-year-old Dover woman was killed and her husband hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 208 in Passaic County, authorities said. Carmen Traverso was driving south in Hawthorne between the Grandview Avenue and Goffle Road exits when her car veered off the highway, went up an embankment and became wedged between two trees, Hawthorne police said Tuesday.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
Police: 1 person shot on Brook Lawn Avenue in Bridgeport
It happened just after midnight Monday on Brook Lawn Avenue.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Department Joined by Other Agencies in Battling Early Morning Blaze at City Business Site
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among several crews that responded to a commercial fire early Tuesday morning, Chief Phil Hart said. Hart said his department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park. The address is the site of Schwan’s Home Services. “When the fire...
Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza
GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up.
longisland.com
Man Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Bellport late last night. Lester Russell Jr. was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Bus Stop Incident an Apparent Misunderstanding: Police
An incident involving a man approaching students at a school bus stop in Bristol appears to have been a misunderstanding, according to police. Officers began investigating Tuesday morning after several middle school students said a man driving a white Jeep took photos of them and offered to drive them to school.
DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff
A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
Eyewitness News
DOT: Route 67 in Oxford shuts down after tree falls, brings down wires
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 67 in Oxford is CLOSED after a tree fell bringing down wires. According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed between Hogs Back Road & Governors Hill Road. This incident was reported at 10:33 pm, according to the DOT.
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
