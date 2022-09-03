An 78-year-old Dover woman was killed and her husband hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 208 in Passaic County, authorities said. Carmen Traverso was driving south in Hawthorne between the Grandview Avenue and Goffle Road exits when her car veered off the highway, went up an embankment and became wedged between two trees, Hawthorne police said Tuesday.

