Trumbull, CT

NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford

A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
NJ.com

78-year-old N.J. woman killed, husband injured in crash, cops say

An 78-year-old Dover woman was killed and her husband hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 208 in Passaic County, authorities said. Carmen Traverso was driving south in Hawthorne between the Grandview Avenue and Goffle Road exits when her car veered off the highway, went up an embankment and became wedged between two trees, Hawthorne police said Tuesday.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
GUILFORD, CT
longisland.com

Man Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Bellport late last night. Lester Russell Jr. was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m.
BELLPORT, NY
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Bus Stop Incident an Apparent Misunderstanding: Police

An incident involving a man approaching students at a school bus stop in Bristol appears to have been a misunderstanding, according to police. Officers began investigating Tuesday morning after several middle school students said a man driving a white Jeep took photos of them and offered to drive them to school.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff

A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
NANUET, NY
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ

