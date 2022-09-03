ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Police, K-9 unit pursue suspect in Huntington

UPDATE: (6:20 p.m. Sept 6, 2022) – Police say the subject has not been found and the scene has been cleared. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are currently pursuing a subject in Huntington. Cabell County dispatch says that Huntington PD is now in a foot pursuit with a man who allegedly bailed out of his car in […]
WOWK 13 News

Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
wchstv.com

Former Holz teacher aide arraigned, pleads not guilty to charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the former Holz Elementary teacher's aides accused of failing to report classroom abuse by a special needs teacher was in court on Tuesday for an arraignment. Lori Gibson was charged with seven counts of failure to report. She pleaded not guilty Tuesday...
WOWK 13 News

Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
Daily Athenaeum

Body found in Coopers Rock State Forest, police say

A hiker found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The hiker told police the body was located off the Mont Chateau Trail, which law enforcement officers later confirmed. The body has since been recovered from...
ems1.com

Photos: W.Va. rig hangs off bridge after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston Fire Department ambulance wound up partly hanging off the Patrick Street Bridge after a crash Monday night, WVMetronews reported. Captain David Hodges said the crew had gone to a fire station across the bridge to restock supplies after transporting a patient. The ambulance did not contain a patient at the time of the crash.
WSAZ

Police looking for man who ran from officers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching early Tuesday evening for a man who ran from officers near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 25th Street in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. The call came in to dispatchers that the suspect...
Metro News

No injuries in Charleston ambulance crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An ambulance incurred moderate damage and two crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution overnight in the Capital City. The ambulance with the Charleston Fire Department crashed on the Kanawha Boulevard end of the Patrick Street Bridge around 10:00 after transporting a patient to the hospital. Captain David Hodges said the crew had gone to one of the fire stations across the bridge to resupply after the run and there were no patients on board.
WSAZ

Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
WSAZ

Police searching for suspect following armed robbery

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
wchsnetwork.com

No injuries in Nitro fire

NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning structure fire in Nitro. The blaze started in a garage on Smith Drive at just 6 a.m. Firefighters from Kanawha and Putnam counties were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The house next door did sustain some structural damage. Those living in the house were able to get out safely.
WSAZ

One person dead following ATV crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
