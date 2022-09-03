Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Two will be charged with concealing body of woman after it was found in freezer
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2:09 p.m. 9/06/22. Two men will be charged with concealing a woman’s body after it was found in a freezer in Cross Lanes and one of them previously was charged with using her stolen credit card. Samuel May, 44, and Arnold Hiller,...
Concealment charge dismissed against mom accused of taking child in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the two charges against a woman accused of taking her child whom she was not to have contact with has been dismissed. According to Kanawha County Magistrate Court documents, a charge of “Concealment or Removal of Minor Child from Custodian” was dismissed against Sarah Hall today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, […]
wchstv.com
Last of 19 defendants sentenced in drug trafficking investigation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The final two defendants in a drug trafficking investigation that saw more than a dozen people convicted were sentenced on Wednesday in Huntington. Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in a...
Police, K-9 unit pursue suspect in Huntington
UPDATE: (6:20 p.m. Sept 6, 2022) – Police say the subject has not been found and the scene has been cleared. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are currently pursuing a subject in Huntington. Cabell County dispatch says that Huntington PD is now in a foot pursuit with a man who allegedly bailed out of his car in […]
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
wchstv.com
Former Holz teacher aide arraigned, pleads not guilty to charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the former Holz Elementary teacher's aides accused of failing to report classroom abuse by a special needs teacher was in court on Tuesday for an arraignment. Lori Gibson was charged with seven counts of failure to report. She pleaded not guilty Tuesday...
Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
Daily Athenaeum
Body found in Coopers Rock State Forest, police say
A hiker found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The hiker told police the body was located off the Mont Chateau Trail, which law enforcement officers later confirmed. The body has since been recovered from...
ems1.com
Photos: W.Va. rig hangs off bridge after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston Fire Department ambulance wound up partly hanging off the Patrick Street Bridge after a crash Monday night, WVMetronews reported. Captain David Hodges said the crew had gone to a fire station across the bridge to restock supplies after transporting a patient. The ambulance did not contain a patient at the time of the crash.
West Virginia ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge
Pictures from the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston show a City of Charleston Ambulance over the guardrail of the bridge.
WSAZ
Police looking for man who ran from officers
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching early Tuesday evening for a man who ran from officers near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 25th Street in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. The call came in to dispatchers that the suspect...
Metro News
No injuries in Charleston ambulance crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An ambulance incurred moderate damage and two crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution overnight in the Capital City. The ambulance with the Charleston Fire Department crashed on the Kanawha Boulevard end of the Patrick Street Bridge around 10:00 after transporting a patient to the hospital. Captain David Hodges said the crew had gone to one of the fire stations across the bridge to resupply after the run and there were no patients on board.
WSAZ
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Straw Firearm Purchase
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Whitney Kathlyn Hershey, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in the acquisition of firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, Hershey...
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
WSAZ
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
wchsnetwork.com
No injuries in Nitro fire
NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning structure fire in Nitro. The blaze started in a garage on Smith Drive at just 6 a.m. Firefighters from Kanawha and Putnam counties were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The house next door did sustain some structural damage. Those living in the house were able to get out safely.
Crews pull driver, vehicle out from 185-foot drop in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews […]
WSAZ
One person dead following ATV crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
