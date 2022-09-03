ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Springfield's latest cannabis dispensary is local and different

SPRINGFIELD – The city’s third and newest adult use cannabis dispensary is not a typical dispensary. It has an emphasis on family, place and small business. 6 Bricks at 1860 Main St. – on the ground floor of The Republican building – opened Sept. 3 and marks the conclusion of a journey for CEO and founder Payton Shubrick that started in 2019.
NECN

Beer Lovers Won't Find a Better Spot in New England Than in Downtown Worcester

The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.
WCVB

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares

MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Worcester Housing Authority held a groundbreaking Monday for “A Place to Live,” a $7.7 million, 24-unit building on Lewis Street that will provide permanent housing and wraparound care for the homeless. The building is the first of its kind in the state. The model offers permanent, supportive, micro-housing units for those who have been chronically homeless. At 38 Lewis St., a three-story, 13,340-square-foot building will include 24 fully furnished studio apartments and a unit for a resident manager and space for group meetings. The development received funding of more than $2 million from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.
MassLive.com

Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator

SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
amherstbulletin.com

Town Hall visitor causes stir in Amherst

AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
