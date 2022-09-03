The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO