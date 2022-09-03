Read full article on original website
thereminder.com
Springfield's latest cannabis dispensary is local and different
SPRINGFIELD – The city’s third and newest adult use cannabis dispensary is not a typical dispensary. It has an emphasis on family, place and small business. 6 Bricks at 1860 Main St. – on the ground floor of The Republican building – opened Sept. 3 and marks the conclusion of a journey for CEO and founder Payton Shubrick that started in 2019.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
The Hangover Pub and Broth in Worcester’s Canal District unexpectedly close
Two Canal District eateries on Green Street — The Hangover Pub and Broth — have closed unexpectedly, according to an announcement by the restaurants’ chef, Michael Arrastia. Arrastia wrote in a Facebook post about the closure.
Shaking Crab restaurant chain taking a look at downtown Worcester
WORCESTER — The Shaking Crab, a Newton-based restaurant chain, is hoping to catch on in downtown Worcester. The chain has notified the city License Commission that it is considering a restaurant at 544 Main St. The targeted storefront is across Main Street from the Hanover Theatre. Members of the commission are scheduled to visit...
NECN
Beer Lovers Won't Find a Better Spot in New England Than in Downtown Worcester
The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.
WCVB
Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares
MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
Two-day rainstorm soaks Worcester, but nothing compared to Douglas
WORCESTER – Sharon Baird has seen it all when it comes to flooding underneath the Cambridge Street bridge whenever there’s a steady, heavy rain in Worcester. “It’s not coming down as heavy today,” said Baird Tuesday on the second consecutive day of a rain front in the city and region. Baird stood in a...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
The Worcester Housing Authority held a groundbreaking Monday for “A Place to Live,” a $7.7 million, 24-unit building on Lewis Street that will provide permanent housing and wraparound care for the homeless. The building is the first of its kind in the state. The model offers permanent, supportive, micro-housing units for those who have been chronically homeless. At 38 Lewis St., a three-story, 13,340-square-foot building will include 24 fully furnished studio apartments and a unit for a resident manager and space for group meetings. The development received funding of more than $2 million from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.
RELATED PEOPLE
Storrowed: Local toy company makes Christmas ornament out of moving truck mishap
Pumpkin spice. Red and gold leaves. A moving truck with the top sheared off. A local New England toy company is offering the chance to have one of the hallmarks of Fall live on the branches of your Christmas tree this holiday season. Wicked Joyful has developed a Christmas ornament...
Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator
SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
amherstbulletin.com
Town Hall visitor causes stir in Amherst
AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
Powerball winner: $50,000 ticket sold at Springfield gas station
There was no winner for the $159 million Powerball jackpot Monday. However, a Springfield lottery player won a $50,000 prize. The $50,000 ticket was sold at Springfield Mobil in Massachusetts. The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday. The jackpot is estimated to be $170 million. But the $50,000 prize wasn’t...
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music
(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering"more than 40food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"
westernmassnews.com
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
WCVB
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m.
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
