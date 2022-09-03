ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : September 5th

A lot of rain causes potential flooding in some areas of Western North Carolina. Water levels up slightly higher in the Upstate but nothing covering the roads. A shooting in the parking lot of Jack's Bar and Grill leaves two people dead and several hurt. No suspects have been identified.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WDEF

Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022

Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Virginia man dead after falling from Unicoi County waterfall

The body of a man from Virginia was recovered from Limestone Cove in Unicoi County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley. Officials received a call that afternoon about a hiker who had reportedly fallen off of Red Fork Falls while trying to get a closer look. Sheriff Hensley said...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
tinyhousetown.net

The Starling A-Frame (250 Sq Ft)

Near the beautiful town of Asheville, NC, is The Starling; a 250-sq-ft A-frame cabin. The rustic space measures just 14' x 14' but manages to pack in all the essentials you'll need for a short stay. Inside, is a kitchenette, a sleeping loft with a queen-size bed, dining table, and a built-in sofa with a small library adjacent.
SWANNANOA, NC
WJHL

Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls

(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

Community Policy