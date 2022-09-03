Read full article on original website
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a man fell to his death at Red Fork Falls, a Johnson City woman who lost her nephew in a similar incident 35 years ago says something has to be done to prevent one more person from dying there. It took 20 people from eight different crews to recover the […]
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Tourist hub Lake Lure declares state of emergency due to heavy rain in North Carolina
UPDATE: The Town of Lake Lure reported late Tuesday, Sept. 6, that lake levels are “now within normal operating limits,” easing dangers in the community. The original story is below. A North Carolina mountain town known as the filming location for “Dirty Dancing” declared a state of emergency...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast : September 5th
A lot of rain causes potential flooding in some areas of Western North Carolina. Water levels up slightly higher in the Upstate but nothing covering the roads. A shooting in the parking lot of Jack's Bar and Grill leaves two people dead and several hurt. No suspects have been identified.
WLOS.com
Cleanup underway after heavy rains cause mudslides, road washouts in WNC
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rain Monday led to road washouts and mudslides in Henderson and Rutherford counties. A road washout on U.S. 74A in Bat Cave near Freeman Knolls left a portion of the road closed for the majority of Monday afternoon and evening. “I just never...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Crews still working to reopen stretch of Highway 197 after chemical spill
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says some roads are back open after crews responded to a hazmat spill on Highway 226 near Highway 197 in Bakersville. They say all roads except a 1/2 mile stretch of Highway 197 are back open. Emergency officials...
WDEF
Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
FOX Carolina
Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
Johnson City Press
Rocketman: Kingsport native looking forward to rocketing to the moon
Joe Saxon knows rocket science isn’t well … rocket science. “People think being a rocket scientist is a really big deal,” he said. “But in my experience we’re just engineers like anyone else. We’re just working on a high-profile project.”
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022
Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
Tractor trailer crashes, trees down after heavy rainfall in the foothills
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The foothills have had a Labor Day full of heavy rain, causing several car crashes and trees to fall down. Highway patrol told Reporter Dave Faherty that they responded to several crashes along the foothills. Among those crashes was a tractor trailer hauling food that...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
supertalk929.com
Virginia man dead after falling from Unicoi County waterfall
The body of a man from Virginia was recovered from Limestone Cove in Unicoi County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley. Officials received a call that afternoon about a hiker who had reportedly fallen off of Red Fork Falls while trying to get a closer look. Sheriff Hensley said...
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
Caldwell officials looking for person who intentionally hurt dog, reward offered
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement is asking the public for more information on a person who they believe intentionally hurt a dog and left it to die on the side of the road. Officials say they got a call on Saturday about an injured dog...
tinyhousetown.net
The Starling A-Frame (250 Sq Ft)
Near the beautiful town of Asheville, NC, is The Starling; a 250-sq-ft A-frame cabin. The rustic space measures just 14' x 14' but manages to pack in all the essentials you'll need for a short stay. Inside, is a kitchenette, a sleeping loft with a queen-size bed, dining table, and a built-in sofa with a small library adjacent.
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls
(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
Hickory officer’s heroism to be recognized after saving 2 kids from burning home
HICKORY, N.C. — A police officer in Hickory is being recognized for his heroic efforts to save two children from a burning home. Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he’s not a hero and did what any other officer would have done. Cornett...
