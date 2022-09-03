Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Celebrating 20 years with the Bier Stube
We were joined by Bob Rebitzer and Margie Adams to look back on the Bier Stube’s History in the QCA.
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
Iowa And Illinois FUN10 Is Full Of Great Events Going On This Week!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Ken Hyman Memorial 5K | Wildcat Den State Park
Organizer Tom Hanifan stopped by with all the details on how you can take part of an upcoming 5K trail run at Wildcat Den State Park in Muscatine.
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
ourquadcities.com
Neighbors petition to keep a school open
Walcott neighbors are petitioning to keep a school open after hearing about closure plans. The petition claims the Davenport Community School District is planning to close Walcott Elementary School. It’s the only K-8 grade school in the district. The petition has collected nearly 2,000 signatures in a few days.
ourquadcities.com
Carl Sandburg Songbag Series continues Sunday
The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with Ken Waldman on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg. A musician, poet and plane-crash survivor, Waldman brings a host of talents and experiences to this special performance. Featuring the fiddle and mandolin, Waldman will perform a variety of old-time folk songs. His set will include both original poetry and poetry by Carl Sandburg. A poem inspired by Knox College Professor Robin Metz will also be featured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
2022 Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Court Crowned
The 2022 Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant was held this last Saturday evening at The Crossing Church in Monmouth, kicking off the annual week-long event. Seven young women, all from the Monmouth-Roseville School District, participated in the pageant. Malia Killey was crowned this year’s princess:. “I am...
ourquadcities.com
Enjoy a relaxing morning of free ‘Yoga in the Park’ on Saturday
One last relaxing morning of “Yoga in the Park” will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. The free yoga class will be instructed by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 14 years and is the creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.
ourquadcities.com
LeClaire approves $750K in railroad deal
Local communities continue to take action related to the merger proposal between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. LeClaire city council members voted Tuesday night to accept $750,000 in exchange for not blocking the deal. The city will receive the money if the merger receives final approval. The vote...
Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the “Salute to Labor” picnic in Rock Island County. He said that he is pushing for expanded workers rights in Illinois, with fair wage and benefits in a safe workspace. “Having an amendment to our constitution that guarantees […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
ourquadcities.com
Tractor Wars comes to Butterworth Center Sept. 15
In the early years of the 20th century, three industry titans were battling to see who would be the first to introduce a tractor that would revolutionize the farming industry. A best-selling author and Heritage Manager at John Deere will tell the public who won on September 15 at 7 p.m. at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.
KWQC
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news. A Quad Cities staple, Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
ourquadcities.com
Animals create art for show, sale at Niabi Zoo
Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, has announced its fourth annual Animal Art Show and Sale will be held during the month of September on these dates: 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. Original art by a whole host of animals will be available for purchase, on zoo grounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of these days. Entry is included with the price of admission (free to members).
Pritzker among speakers at 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Steak 'n Shake company removes Galesburg restaurant from franchisee; police provide security
GALESBURG — The doors are closed, orange traffic cones block the entrance and a police car sits in the next lot of the Steak 'n Shake on Henderson Street. A sign on the door says the drive-thru is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The sign lists the hours as temporary.
Comments / 0