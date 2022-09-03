Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Corvette Z06 No Longer Available To Order
In August, GM Authority reported the 2023 Corvette Z06 would be restricted to 10 percent of the accepted orders due to a supplier constraint. However, these supplier setbacks have deteriorated even further, with GM no longer taking new sold orders for the mid-engine supercar. With this change, customers will not...
GM Unveils New Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana
More than a year after showing the first official teaser image of Chevrolet’s smallest pickup in June 2021, General Motors has just released a new teaser for the next-generation Chevy Montana. The automaker launched a new episode of the web series dedicated to the next-generation Chevy Montana’s latest development...
GMC Live Virtual Showroom Now Available For Shoppers
GM first launched the online Cadillac Live showroom in Canada before expanding the service to its U.S. customer base in late 2019. Now, the American automaker has extended this technology to the premium GMC brand as well, allowing consumers to connect with a product specialist and receive a walkaround tour of its latest products.
Blacklake XT1 To Be Built On Refreshed Chevy Silverado 1500
Chevy Silverado fans looking for a custom prerunner-style pickup to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor can turn to Michigan-based aftermarket performance company Blacklake, which is set to offer the Blacklake XT1 based on the refreshed Chevy Silverado 1500. “This is a truck built for the true...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Chevy Malibu Convenience Packages No Longer Available
The 2023 Chevy Malibu arrives as the eighth model year for the latest ninth generation, debuting several important updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Malibu. Now, GM Authority has learned that two of the Malibu’s convenience packages are no longer available to order. According to GM Authority sources, two...
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers No-Interest Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Buick Encore GX discount offers interest-free financing on 2022 Buick Encore GX and 2023 Buick Encore GX models, when financed with GM Financial. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $219 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Encore GX FWD Preferred for current lessees of 2017 model year or newer vehicles.
Costco Members Get $750 Discount On Chevy Equinox, Trailblazer And Traverse
Costco Canada members can receive a $750 bonus on the purchase or lease of select Chevy Equinox, Trailblazer and Traverse crossover models through the retail giant’s fall GM promotion. This limited-time savings event, which runs from September 1st through to November 30th, includes a $750 allowance toward the purchase...
Widebody C7 Corvette Riding On Ferrada CM2 Wheels: Video
Houston-based aftermarket wheel manufacturer Ferrada has shared a video of a C7 Corvette Stingray fitted with a set of its CM2 concave alloy wheels to its official YouTube channel. This custom yellow C7 Corvette is riding on a set of Ferrada CM2 Concave Madness wheels, which measure 20 inches by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Super Cruise Unavailable To Order
GM introduced brand-new generational overhauls for the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban with the 2021 model year, with the latest 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban offering a variety of important updates and changes. Among these is the addition of the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system as an optional extra, but now, GM Authority has learned that Super Cruise is in fact unavailable to order for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban.
2023 Chevy Malibu Units Built Without Hood Insulation
Certain Chevy models are currently being produced without hood insulation due to an ongoing supplier shortage, including the Chevy Colorado, Silverado and Camaro. Now, GM Authority has learned this shortage has also applied to the 2023 Chevy Malibu since June 1st, 2022 production, as some units were built without hood insulation.
Costco Members Get $750 Discount On Most Cadillac Models
Costco Canada members can receive a $750 bonus on the purchase or lease of almost all new 2022 and 2023 model year Cadillac models through the retail giant’s ongoing GM fall promotion. This limited-time savings event, which started on September 1st and will run through to November 30th, includes...
2022 Cadillac XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Cadillac vehicles faced limited heated and ventilated seat supply for the 2022 model year, but GM recently began installing these features in certain affected vehicles after the fact. That includes the Cadillac XT6, which is now being retrofitted with heated/ventilated seats at dealerships through a Customer Satisfaction Program. GM dealers...
New Chevy Seeker Might Be Coming To North America After All
Late last month, GM Authority reported that the 2023 crossover that debuted in China this past July would not be available in the North American market. Now, however, we’ve since learned that GM is now considering bringing the new Seeker to North America after all. According to GM Authority...
Chevy MyWay Live Tour Now Available Online
Chevy customers can now take advantage of the Chevy MyWay live shopping tool after the American automaker first announced the service in January of 2021. Just like Cadillac Live, which launched in the U.S. back in 2019, Chevy MyWay will allow prospective customers to book an appointment to receive a free guided tour of a new Chevy vehicle of their choice from a knowledgeable product specialist thanks to its “1:1 Studio.” The brand rep will be able to answer the customer’s questions with regard to the vehicle and show and demonstrate specific features, but the one-way video feed means the customer won’t have to show their face. All reps will also be equipped with a headset mic and a handheld camera gimbal.
Chevy Traverse Sales Drop To Seventh Place In Segment During Q2 2022
TRAVERSE -54.09% 20,842 45,394 -46.90% 44,306 83,431. In Canada, Chevrolet Traverse deliveries totaled 1,131 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 42 percent compared to 1,955 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Traverse sales decreased about 53 percent to 1,697 units. MODEL...
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In September 2022
For September 2022, a Chevy Tahoe lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. Local market leases are also available on other 2022 Tahoe models. No other incentives are available.
Flated Presents Improved Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Bed Topper: Video
Flated has announced the second generation of its inflatable bed topper for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, offering several improvements over the first-gen product, all with the same convenience of the original inflatable construction. For those readers who may be unaware, GM Authority covered the launch of...
936-HP Chevy Camaro ZL1 By Vengeance Racing Hits The Dyno And The Airstrip: Video
With a supercharged V8 under the hood and a long list of track-ready goodies to back it, the Chevy Camaro ZL1 is an impressive machine right from the factory. Now, however, Georgia-based tuner Vengeance Racing is taking the Camaro ZL1 to a whole new level by boosting output to over 900 horsepower, as seen in the following brief video.
2018 To 2020 Buick Regal Recalled For Increased Stopping Distance Issue
General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a recall for certain examples of the 2018 to 2020 model-year Buick Regal over an issue related to the power brake assist. The problem: certain Regal models may be prone to experience a partial or full loss power brake...
These 2023 GMC Yukon 22-Inch Wheels Are Currently Unavailable To Order
The 2023 GMC Yukon arrives as the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a variety of changes and updates compared to the 2022 GMC Yukon. Unfortunately, several 22-inch wheel options for the 2023 GMC Yukon are currently unavailable to order. At present the following 22-inch wheel options...
