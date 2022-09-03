Chevy customers can now take advantage of the Chevy MyWay live shopping tool after the American automaker first announced the service in January of 2021. Just like Cadillac Live, which launched in the U.S. back in 2019, Chevy MyWay will allow prospective customers to book an appointment to receive a free guided tour of a new Chevy vehicle of their choice from a knowledgeable product specialist thanks to its “1:1 Studio.” The brand rep will be able to answer the customer’s questions with regard to the vehicle and show and demonstrate specific features, but the one-way video feed means the customer won’t have to show their face. All reps will also be equipped with a headset mic and a handheld camera gimbal.

