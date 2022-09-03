Read full article on original website
Connecticut Sun rout Chicago Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in WNBA semifinals series
UNCASVILLE, Conn (AP) — DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Chicago Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinal series. Alyssa Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the...
Fighting back: How some Connecticut tenants are organizing to improve their housing
Bouncing as she walked, plastic heels clacking on the concrete as she swished her colorful "Encanto" costume, 4-year-old Ayla pointed to the sidewalk in front of her. “Watch out for the holes,” she warned. Ayla — not her real name — has lived in the Wedgewood Apartments in Bloomfield...
New Haven is the first city in Connecticut to recognize tenant unions under local law
At least five tenant unions have formed in Connecticut in the last few years in hopes of demanding change. And now unions in New Haven are one step closer to doing just that, thanks to local government support. New Haven’s Board of Alders voted unanimously to recognize tenant unions on...
Omicron boosters available at some Connecticut locations, while others await supply
Some pharmacies and providers in the state are now offering an updated booster shot against the original coronavirus and the highly contagious omicron variants ahead of an expected winter COVID-19 surge. The new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots – approved for anyone age 12 and older and 18 and older,...
Heavy rainfall leads to street flooding across parts of Connecticut
Heavy rains flooded roads and downed trees across Connecticut Tuesday as officials urged residents to exercise caution while traveling. Southern and eastern Connecticut got the most rainfall, with some areas getting 5 to 6 inches over a 24-hour period. The town of Sterling, along the Connecticut-Rhode Island border, received more than 7 inches.
Families demand a plan to stop COVID spread in prisons
Supporters of incarcerated people gathered in front of the Department of Corrections (DOC) headquarters in Wethersfield Wednesday to demand that the Lamont administration and the DOC “develop a comprehensive and transparent plan to address COVID-19 in jails and prisons in Connecticut.”. They say that conditions for incarcerated people –...
New Haven files lawsuit against entertainment company for holding illegal motorcycle rally
The city of New Haven has filed a lawsuit against an entertainment company for holding an illegal motorcycle rally last September. It alleges that Eastcoastin Companies held the rally without the proper city permits. It cost law enforcement $80,000 to maintain public safety during the event, which the city intends...
Three County Fair in Northampton reports strong attendance after height of pandemic
The Three County Fair wrapped up in Northampton, Massachusetts, on Monday. The head of the event said it had some attendance figures not seen in almost two decades. In 2020, the Three County Fair still ran, but because of the pandemic, wasn't open to the general public — just arts and crafts and youth livestock exhibitors.
As a Westport shelter sees more pets given up due to economic issues, a foster program aims to help
A typical day for Bliss Kern includes making sure all the departments at the Connecticut Humane Society animal shelter in Westport run smoothly – medical intakes, adoptions and more. But recently she’s taken on an extra role – foster caregiver for a gray tiger tabby named Percival.
