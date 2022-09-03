ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Families demand a plan to stop COVID spread in prisons

Supporters of incarcerated people gathered in front of the Department of Corrections (DOC) headquarters in Wethersfield Wednesday to demand that the Lamont administration and the DOC “develop a comprehensive and transparent plan to address COVID-19 in jails and prisons in Connecticut.”. They say that conditions for incarcerated people –...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

