Sullivan, IN

Terre Haute man faces murder charge over death of mother

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is facing a murder charge after Sheriff’s deputies say he battered his mother, causing her to die due to her injuries. According to court documents, Kevin Stevenson, Terre Haute, was in an argument with his mother, Etta Stevenson, on Aug. 19 when he reportedly shoved her […]
Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Unattended Juvenile leads to Drug Arrest

Jasper- On Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department arrested a man for possession. The call started after the department received calls about a child left unattended at the Super 8 Motel. When officer’s arrived, they located the child with his father, Albert Apple, 43 of French Lick. According a...
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
Few details as THPD executes search warrant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
Update: DNR Id’s Paxton man found dead in Sullivan Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: DNR Officials have identified the deceased Paxton man as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba. Original: An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park […]
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video.
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving southbound in a 2015 ford pickup.
One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say

An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
Jasper Man Facing Drug Dealing and Other Drug Related Charges

Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man Thursday on Drug Dealing and other drug related charges. Officers were assisting the Department of Child Services on an initial assessment at 485 Herbig Lane when they smelled marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found over seven pounds...
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions coming to Fruitridge Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who regularly utilize Fruitridge Avenue near Terre Haute South High School will begin to see lane restrictions soon. According to the Vigo County Highway Department, crews will begin reducing the roadway to one lane in each direction starting September 12. The restrictions are due to bridge rehabilitation work that will be performed.
