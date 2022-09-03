Edwards is listed as a backup on the Falcons' first unofficial depth chart, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in Edwards' trade to Atlanta this offseason. The Falcons had just selected Drake London in the first round before they traded for Edwards, seemingly giving them a new starting wideout duo. However, Edwards dealt with a shoulder injury during training camp, which he's since cleared, and is listed as the No. 3 wideout on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1 behind London and top returning wideout Olamide Zaccheaus. Given Kyle Pitts is also expected to be a major factor in the passing attack, it's unclear how have much fantasy value Edwards will have as the No. 4 option in a passing attack led by Marcus Mariota, at least initially.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO