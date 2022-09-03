Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Seattle. Gonzalez went 9-for-26 (.346 average) with a home run and four RBI while starting in each of the White Sox's last seven games, but an 0:8 BB:K over that stretch suggests he wasn't completely dialed in at the plate. He'll take a seat for the series finale in Seattle, and Gonzalez could be in danger of moving into more of a part-time role now that Yoan Moncada is back from the injured list. With Moncada taking over as Chicago's primary third baseman, Gonzalez now has to contend with Elvis Andrus, Josh Harrison and Leury Garcia for one of the two everyday roles in the middle infield.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO