When Does Rocket League Season 8 Start?
Rocket League season eight kicks off next Wednesday, Sept. 7
Apex Legends Vantage Troop Leader Bundle: How to Claim
Here's everything needed to know in order to get the Vantage Troop Leader bundle in Apex Legends. As part of a partnership with Prime Gaming, developers of Apex Legends are offering the chance for players to "show off what a leader looks like" with the Vantage Troop Leader bundle. In partnership with Amazon Prime Gaming, members of the subscription service are eligible to receive monthly rewards in Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and other participating titles.
Rockstar Seemingly Saying Goodbye to GTA 5
Rockstar have posted a 'Thank You' page for its GTA 5 teams, ahead of the game's nine-year anniversary.
Apex Legends Fan Reveals Rarest Cosmetics that are Barely Touched
Just like every other video game, Apex Legends has its cosmetic items. Although they are broken down into a few different tiers, some items are much rarer than others. Recently, it was revealed what some of the rarest items in Apex Legends were and how many players were using these items.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
How to Turn on Party Chat Noise Suppression in Xbox Chat
A new update has been rolled out for Xbox consoles, offering a new noise suppression option in Xbox Chat. Here's how to turn it on.
3 Champions That Need a Buff in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends boasts over 150 different champions with some desperately needing a buff in Patch 12.17.
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to Watch the Ubisoft Forward Broadcast
Ubisoft has announced the date of its next Forward Broadcast. The event is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 A.M. E.T.
WhosImmortal Shows Off 'Meta' Cold War AR Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top long-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As longtime players are well aware, the Vargo 52 has been around for quite some time...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
Valorant Champions 2022 Drops: How to Claim, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Valorant Champions 2022 drops.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards
The Warzone World Series is back! With the massive event, Call of Duty developer Activision is collaborating with Prime Gaming to release a ton of cosmetic items such as :. World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards. In order to get your rewards, use this link...
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
COD: Warzone PPSH Hipfire Build: Best Attachments
Here are the best PPSH hipfire build attachments. As Warzone's final season is hitting its stride, players have a wide variety of weapons to use to dominate their opponents. The PPSH is one of these weapons. The Vanguard SMG has quickly moved up the ranks to become a popular meta option.
Microsoft Announces New Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The Series 2 controller will meet the core needs for competitive games by putting exceptional performance, customization, and durability. Players can start preordering now before its official release on September 21.
CD Projekt Red to Reveal New Cyberpunk 2077 Content This Week
Cyberpunk 2077 developers will be revealing new content for the RPG during their next REDstreams.
Bethesda Shows Off Redfall's Grotesque 'Bloodbag' Enemy
Bethesda having been giving fans more glimpses of upcoming co-op FPS, Redfall.
