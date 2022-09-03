Read full article on original website
Google SVP Says Android Is Getting Satellite Phone Tech
Only days after SpaceX and T-Mobile made a big announcement about phones and Starlink satellite internet service, Google has teased similar plans.
iPhone 14 Price And Differences: Which Model Is Best For You?
If you've been waiting for the iPhone 14 series to arrive, now is the time to start exploring your upgrade options. Which model is best? That depends.
Razer Kishi V2 For iPhone Gives iOS Gamers A Decision
Gaming no longer requires a beefy PC, laptop, or console. Many people these days use their smartphones as full-on gaming devices, and plenty of companies are quick to jump in to make that easier with a series of gadgets. This time, Razer has unveiled the Kishi v2, a universal mobile gaming controller made for all kinds of iPhones. It comes as a successor to the original Razer Kishi and arrives later than the Android version, which launched in July 2022. Is this controller good enough to beat Razer's competition, the Backbone One?
Latest PS5 Firmware Update Finally Brings Fans A Much-Requested Feature
PS5 fans made their voices heard, and Sony has responded with a long-requested firmware update to address the concerns of its users.
Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable
Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
iPhone 14 Kills The SIM Tray In The US: Why That Could Be A Nightmare
Apple surprised iPhone fans today by announcing that the iPhone 14 has ditched the physical SIM card slot, ushering in the eSIM-only future at breakneck speeds.
New AirPods Pro Hands-On: 2022's Update Focuses On Where It Matters
I have a problem with Apple's new AirPods Pro. It's actually the same problem I had with the first-generation true wireless earbuds, and it's not — I should point out early on — a reason why you shouldn't buy or preorder them. That's because the problem is my ears themselves, and the fact that they can be downright problematic when it comes to earbud fit.
Anycubic Kobra Plus Review: A Great Next Step In 3D Printing
If you want to 3D print bigger models, you need an FDM printer. Anycubic's affordable Kobra Plus promises to make adjustments easy - we put it to the test.
Why You'll Love The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Cutout
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are getting a front-facing camera punch out called the Dynamic Island - here's what it does.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Switch OLED Revealed Alongside New Trailer
Pokemon fans have been delighted by a deluge of news lately -- and the bright future continues to get better with the most recent reveal.
The iPhone 14 Plus Takes An Easy Route To Success: First Look
The iPhone 14 Plus may represent the sweet spot for many buyers - or, at least, for those who want a mix of relative affordability and high-end features.
The iPhone 14 Pro Is Not What We Expected: First Look
The iPhone 14 series that millions will be upgrading to in the next few months features a new design, new cameras, and a new set of controversies.
iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus Ditch Mini As Apple Goes Big
Apple revealed the iPhone 14 and Pro, both of which work with 5G and satellite SOS, and neither of which have physical SIM card trays (in the USA).
Apple Watch Series 8 Price And Release Date Revealed
Apple has unveiled its latest Apple Watch, the Series 8, alongside a release date and a price at its 2022 Apple Event. The new watch contains a host of new features and style options that Apple hopes will put it ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Google's upcoming effort.
Today's Wordle Answer #441 - September 3, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is both an unusual word and an unusual letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 tries to figure it out, so if you're scratching your head, you're not alone. To help you keep your streak going, here are some hints and tips for unraveling the mystery of today's Wordle puzzle. If you want the spoiler, you can scroll down to the second section — we'll reveal the answer there.
The Apple Watch Ultra Is More Smartwatch Than You Need: First Look
For once, there's an Apple Watch that doesn't feel designed for my wrist. Not because the Apple Watch Ultra is considerably larger than any previous Apple Watch — though with its bigger, ultra-bright screen and bulkier casing it is — but because the target audience here just doesn't line up with my lifestyle. In fact, I get the feeling the Apple Watch Ultra would quite like to encourage me to get out more.
Is An Apple CarPlay Wireless Adapter Worth It?
Many cars come with wired CarPlay support, but wireless connectivity is another matter. If you want to ditch the Lightning cable, an adapter is an option.
Apple Watch Crash Detection Promises A Safety Angel On Your Wrist
Apple Watch 8 introduces a feature that detects when a user is in a car crash. This feature activates an emergency call if the user does not tap out in time.
Fitbit Fall Lineup 2022 Hands-On: Simple Winners
Three new Fitbit devices are slated for release later this year -- the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. Here's what we know so far.
iPhone Emergency SOS Via Satellite Offers A Wild Lifeline
With iPhone 14, Apple reveals a feature that'll allow the devices to communicate with satellite internet -- though only in emergency situations.
