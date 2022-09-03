ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer Kishi V2 For iPhone Gives iOS Gamers A Decision

Gaming no longer requires a beefy PC, laptop, or console. Many people these days use their smartphones as full-on gaming devices, and plenty of companies are quick to jump in to make that easier with a series of gadgets. This time, Razer has unveiled the Kishi v2, a universal mobile gaming controller made for all kinds of iPhones. It comes as a successor to the original Razer Kishi and arrives later than the Android version, which launched in July 2022. Is this controller good enough to beat Razer's competition, the Backbone One?
Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable

Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
New AirPods Pro Hands-On: 2022's Update Focuses On Where It Matters

I have a problem with Apple's new AirPods Pro. It's actually the same problem I had with the first-generation true wireless earbuds, and it's not — I should point out early on — a reason why you shouldn't buy or preorder them. That's because the problem is my ears themselves, and the fact that they can be downright problematic when it comes to earbud fit.
Apple Watch Series 8 Price And Release Date Revealed

Apple has unveiled its latest Apple Watch, the Series 8, alongside a release date and a price at its 2022 Apple Event. The new watch contains a host of new features and style options that Apple hopes will put it ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Google's upcoming effort.
Today's Wordle Answer #441 - September 3, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is both an unusual word and an unusual letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 tries to figure it out, so if you're scratching your head, you're not alone. To help you keep your streak going, here are some hints and tips for unraveling the mystery of today's Wordle puzzle. If you want the spoiler, you can scroll down to the second section — we'll reveal the answer there.
The Apple Watch Ultra Is More Smartwatch Than You Need: First Look

For once, there's an Apple Watch that doesn't feel designed for my wrist. Not because the Apple Watch Ultra is considerably larger than any previous Apple Watch — though with its bigger, ultra-bright screen and bulkier casing it is — but because the target audience here just doesn't line up with my lifestyle. In fact, I get the feeling the Apple Watch Ultra would quite like to encourage me to get out more.
