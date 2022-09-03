ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Recap: Georgia Southern routs Morgan State 59-7 in season opener

By Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News
Clay Helton's coaching career at Georgia Southern got off to a great start, as the Eagles routed Morgan State 59-7 on Saturday at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro.

Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes in the Eagles' win.

Helton, a career assistant before taking the helm of a Power 5 program, Southern Cal of the Pac-12 Conference, was a splashy hire for Georgia Southern. The Eagles are coming off a down year (3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) in a proud history of winning national championships at the FCS (then I-AA) level, and now competing in the FBS. Helton is aiming for conference titles, bowl game victories and Georgia Southern becoming a "national program" in college football.

The Bears were 2-9 last season, 1-4 in the FCS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

What time do the Georgia Southern Eagles play the Morgan State Bears?

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Location: Paulson Stadium (capacity 25,000), Statesboro

How to watch on TV

Danny Waugh (play-by-play), Cole Neely (analyst) and Emily Grace McWhorter (sidelines) will have the call on ESPN3 (online). Contact your internet, cable or satellite service provider for more information. ESPN3 is different from ESPN+, a separate subscription-based streaming service online that you can cancel at any time, while ESPN3 comes with cable or TV packages.

On defense: After injury-marred 2021, Georgia Southern linebackers have 'something to prove' this year

Eagles legend: Georgia Southern making push for icon Erk Russell to be in College Football Hall of Fame

QB competition: Sorting out Georgia Southern's deep, almost entirely new quarterback room led by Vantrease

Getting his kicks: Anthony Beck taking the next step to punting football quicker for Georgia Southern

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Recap: Georgia Southern routs Morgan State 59-7 in season opener

