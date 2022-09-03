New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.

