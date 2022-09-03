ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co.’s air unit may be years out from flying after helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a fatal crash involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter, it may be years before the law enforcement agency is able to restart a similar air unit with broad police, fire and rescue capabilities. Sheriff Manny Gonzales discussed the future the specialized emergency response team in a news conference Wednesday. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

I-40 construction causing headaches for those who live nearby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those who live along I-40 near Unser are annoyed about a new construction project that got underway early last week. The I-40 westbound off-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp at Unser will be closed for the foreseeable future leaving many who live nearby scrambling to find a new route.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This Weekend

New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico State
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Arriba County limits trash pickup due to staff shortage

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Some rural New Mexicans who pay to have their trash hauled away each week say the solid waste department has turned its back on them, no longer collecting garbage in certain areas. North Central Solid Waste Authority’s Manager, Janet Saucedo, says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a trickle-down effect leaving them short-staffed. “We have a temporary suspension of curbside pickup in county roads and private drives due to the staff shortage,” said Saucedo.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

State Fair 2022: What to look forward to and what to watch out for

(Photos courtesy of Expo New Mexico) It’s that time of year again. Turkey legs, funnel cake, pig races, wood carving and rides galore; that’s what awaits New Mexico M for Sept. 8 through Sept. 18. Last year Expo New Mexico distributed vaccines to fight COVID. This year, it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Isolated storms and hot for Labor Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is completely dry and clear, with cool temps around the mountains and north, and milder for the Metro and southern New Mexico. Today will be mostly dry and sunny. Isolated storms will pop up in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and San Juans this afternoon. Showers and storms will […]
ENVIRONMENT
rrobserver.com

Cannabis sales steady at $40 million in August

Cannabis sales in New Mexico continued to stick at around $4o million in August. According to the latest data from the state’s Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department, total sales exceeded $40 million, reaching $40,679,290.19. Medical sales made up more than $16 million while recreational soared...
MARKETS
#Traffic Signals#Paseo Del Volcan Rrb
rrobserver.com

New tech could stop a shooting before it starts

EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New special shape balloons announced for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced 19 special shapes will debut during the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The new balloons will be representing 7 different countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The 19 new balloons will join over 100...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Traffic
Cars
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city bus violence pushes councilor to demand changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Investigates showed viewers the disturbing surveillance video of the violence on city buses in Albuquerque. When a city councilor saw those videos, she took action. Just this year, City of Albuquerque bus drivers have been punched, slapped, shot at, and attacked. KRQE Investigates uncovered an uptick in reported violence against city […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Car crashes into building, killing at least 1 person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the northeast part of the city. Around 7 p.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash near Virginia Street and Constitution Avenue. According to APD, one car crashed into a building and the woman driving that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Facing charges, Survey results, Isolated storms, Fire and flood relief, Fundraiser for student

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession Renovation finished for historic Las Vegas building Police: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into Albuquerque building Dish soap prank at New Mexico park could result in charges, police say Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns Los Ranchos Growers Market continues to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Recreational cannabis sales set new record in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico cannabis retailers sold $24.2 million in recreational cannabis in August. That tops the state’s previous record from July by over half a million dollars. The numbers suggest that interest in New Mexico’s cannabis industry hasn’t waned since sales began back in April. That first month, retailers sold $22.1 million worth of recreational […]
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

Transitional living program set to break ground soon in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-and-a-half acre plot of land near Montano and Taylor Ranch is just dirt right now. But by spring of next year, there will be 25 residential units and program space for Albuquerque’s Saranam. A two-year transitional housing program for families facing homelessness. “We’re...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

How has monsoon season impacted New Mexico's drought?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This monsoon season has been hitting New Mexico hard. Earlier this summer, the Rio Grande was almost completely dry. The monsoon season changed that, at least for now. David Gutzler is a professor emeritus of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of New Mexico. Gutzler...
ENVIRONMENT

