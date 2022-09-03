Read full article on original website
Bernalillo Co.’s air unit may be years out from flying after helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a fatal crash involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter, it may be years before the law enforcement agency is able to restart a similar air unit with broad police, fire and rescue capabilities. Sheriff Manny Gonzales discussed the future the specialized emergency response team in a news conference Wednesday. […]
After wildfire, a New Mexico city has less than one month of water left
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people saw the flames get dangerously close to Las Vegas, New Mexico this summer when the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire roared through nearby forest land. While firefighters kept the flames from running through town, Las Vegas is now dealing with a bigger problem: it’s municipal water supply. Runoff […]
KRQE News 13
I-40 construction causing headaches for those who live nearby
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those who live along I-40 near Unser are annoyed about a new construction project that got underway early last week. The I-40 westbound off-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp at Unser will be closed for the foreseeable future leaving many who live nearby scrambling to find a new route.
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This Weekend
New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.
KRQE News 13
Rio Arriba County limits trash pickup due to staff shortage
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Some rural New Mexicans who pay to have their trash hauled away each week say the solid waste department has turned its back on them, no longer collecting garbage in certain areas. North Central Solid Waste Authority’s Manager, Janet Saucedo, says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a trickle-down effect leaving them short-staffed. “We have a temporary suspension of curbside pickup in county roads and private drives due to the staff shortage,” said Saucedo.
rrobserver.com
State Fair 2022: What to look forward to and what to watch out for
(Photos courtesy of Expo New Mexico) It’s that time of year again. Turkey legs, funnel cake, pig races, wood carving and rides galore; that’s what awaits New Mexico M for Sept. 8 through Sept. 18. Last year Expo New Mexico distributed vaccines to fight COVID. This year, it...
Isolated storms and hot for Labor Day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is completely dry and clear, with cool temps around the mountains and north, and milder for the Metro and southern New Mexico. Today will be mostly dry and sunny. Isolated storms will pop up in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and San Juans this afternoon. Showers and storms will […]
rrobserver.com
Cannabis sales steady at $40 million in August
Cannabis sales in New Mexico continued to stick at around $4o million in August. According to the latest data from the state’s Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department, total sales exceeded $40 million, reaching $40,679,290.19. Medical sales made up more than $16 million while recreational soared...
rrobserver.com
New tech could stop a shooting before it starts
EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...
losalamosreporter.com
Missing Endangered Person Advisory: Maria ‘Rita’ Moncada, Santa Fe County
The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the New Mexico State Police. The New Mexico State Police is asking the public for assistance in locating Maria “Rita” Moncada Moreno, 74, of Venezuela. On September 5, at around 3:30 p.m., New Mexico...
Santa Fe, New Mexico Is Doing Its Part to Protect the Bees!
"New Mexico is home to at least 1,000 bee species, including the smallest bee in North America. The pollinators play an important role in helping fruits, vegetables, and other plants reproduce." —Albuquerque Journal.
KOAT 7
New special shape balloons announced for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced 19 special shapes will debut during the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The new balloons will be representing 7 different countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The 19 new balloons will join over 100...
Albuquerque city bus violence pushes councilor to demand changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Investigates showed viewers the disturbing surveillance video of the violence on city buses in Albuquerque. When a city councilor saw those videos, she took action. Just this year, City of Albuquerque bus drivers have been punched, slapped, shot at, and attacked. KRQE Investigates uncovered an uptick in reported violence against city […]
KOAT 7
Car crashes into building, killing at least 1 person
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the northeast part of the city. Around 7 p.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash near Virginia Street and Constitution Avenue. According to APD, one car crashed into a building and the woman driving that...
KRQE Newsfeed: Facing charges, Survey results, Isolated storms, Fire and flood relief, Fundraiser for student
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession Renovation finished for historic Las Vegas building Police: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into Albuquerque building Dish soap prank at New Mexico park could result in charges, police say Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns Los Ranchos Growers Market continues to […]
Recreational cannabis sales set new record in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico cannabis retailers sold $24.2 million in recreational cannabis in August. That tops the state’s previous record from July by over half a million dollars. The numbers suggest that interest in New Mexico’s cannabis industry hasn’t waned since sales began back in April. That first month, retailers sold $22.1 million worth of recreational […]
KRQE News 13
Transitional living program set to break ground soon in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-and-a-half acre plot of land near Montano and Taylor Ranch is just dirt right now. But by spring of next year, there will be 25 residential units and program space for Albuquerque’s Saranam. A two-year transitional housing program for families facing homelessness. “We’re...
KOAT 7
How has monsoon season impacted New Mexico's drought?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This monsoon season has been hitting New Mexico hard. Earlier this summer, the Rio Grande was almost completely dry. The monsoon season changed that, at least for now. David Gutzler is a professor emeritus of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of New Mexico. Gutzler...
New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world. “We’re so excited to welcome back our international guests with some of these really cool special shapes […]
A Woman Has Been Killed in a Northeast Albuquerque Crash
A tragedy occurred in Northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday evening: there was a two-vehicle crash and one woman died. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.
