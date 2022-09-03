ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

High school teacher vanished in March. Human remains in woods may be her, MA cops say

A person walking in the woods came across human remains that are believed to be a high school teacher who vanished in March, Massachusetts authorities say. Meghan Marohn, 42, of New York, was reported missing by her family on March 29 — hours before her car was found abandoned and empty the same day at Longcope Park in Lee, Massachusetts, according to state police.
