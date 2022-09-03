1 airlifted with "traumatic injuries" following yacht fire in Aventura

One injured in yacht fire in Aventura 00:51

MIAMI - A person had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a multi-million dollar yacht fire in Aventura on Friday evening.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the fire happened after 7 p.m.

They said over 20 MDFR units responded to the First Alarm vessel fire at 1520 Island Blvd.

Responding crews found the large vessel docked behind a house on the waterway "fully engulfed, with flames shooting up high and black smoke."

The black smoke could be seen for miles.

A neighbor said, "It was sad to see that big beautiful yacht on fire."

Another neighbor said the fiberglass on the boat probably contributed to the fire.

He told CBS4 that the owner had been there the entire time. "It's unfortunate. Hopefully, he had insurance."

Firefighters said they attacked the fire using foam to place the fire under control.

MDFR's Fire Boat was also at the scene ready to assist in putting out the fire.

One person suffered "traumatic injuries" and was airlifted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.