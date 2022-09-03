Read full article on original website
Family of NC man who drowned while drunk can’t sue businesses, property owners, court says
Nearly two years after a Mecklenburg County man drowned in University City, a state appellate court confirmed a local judge’s ruling: Because the 32-year-old had drunkenly chosen to jump into a shopping center’s lake, his family can’t sue the property owners. In an opinion published Tuesday, three...
Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say
A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
Charlotte man shot by police officers at Concord Mills mall has died, chief says
A Charlotte man who police shot at Concord Mills mall last week has died, authorities said Tuesday. Dominic Jeter, 23, died of his injuries “sometime this weekend,” said Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, citing the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office in Charlotte. “Any loss of life is...
Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino
Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
