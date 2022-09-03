2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 mile marker in Elmore County. Both Rhodes and McWilliams were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate/

