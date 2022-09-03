ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

2 dead in Elmore County crash

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
 4 days ago

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead.

Oxford man killed in Talladega County crash

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 mile marker in Elmore County. Both Rhodes and McWilliams were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate/

