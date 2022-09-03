Read full article on original website
“Brand New Paradigm” – Scientists Discover How Human Eggs Remain Healthy for Decades
The mystery of how oocytes may become dormant without losing their ability to reproduce has been solved by researchers at the CRG. According to research from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published in the journal Nature, immature human egg cells bypass a critical metabolic process believed to be necessary for producing energy.
Scientists Uncover New Physics in the Search for Dark Matter
No, scientists still have no idea what dark matter is. However, MSU scientists helped discover new physics while searching for it. Wolfgang “Wolfi” Mittig and Yassid Ayyad began their search for dark matter—also referred to as the missing mass of the universe—in the heart of an atom around three years ago.
A giant 'bullseye' on the Nullarbor Plain was created by ancient sea life
Environments across the planet are changing dramatically in response to human population growth and climate change. Some scientists even say human activity has pushed Earth into a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene. Amid this rapid transformation some special places, protected by fortuitous geography and geology, change so slowly they preserve evidence of Earth’s past over unfathomable timescales. One such place is the flat, dry expanse of the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia, where traces still remain of events millions of years in the past. Using high-resolution satellite imaging we have begun to map out some of these traces. In new research...
Astronomers Discover Two “Super-Earth” Planets About 100 Light-Years Away
Astronomers Discover Two New Temperate Rocky Worlds. An international research team has just announced the discovery of two “super-Earth” planets orbiting LP 890-9, a small, cool star located about 100 light-years from Earth. The star, also called TOI-4306 or SPECULOOS-2, is the second-coolest star found to host planets, after the famous TRAPPIST-1. This rare discovery is the subject of an upcoming publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
Rewriting Our Understanding of Epigenetics: Scientists Reveal We Inherit More Than Previously Thought
The discovery indicates that epigenetic inheritance could occur more frequently than previously believed. A fundamental discovery concerning a driver of healthy development in embryos might rewrite our understanding of what we can inherit from our parents and how their life experiences shape us. The new study reveals that epigenetic information, which sits on top of DNA and is typically reset between generations, is more commonly passed down from mother to child than previously thought.
Researchers Discover a Material With Brain-Like Learning Capabilities
Vanadium Dioxide has the ability to “remember” the entire history of past environmental stimuli. During his research on phase transitions in Vanadium Dioxide (VO2), Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo, a Ph.D. student at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne’s (EPFL) Power and Wide-band-gap Electronics Research Laboratory (POWERlab), made an unexpected finding. When relaxed at room temperature, VO2 has an insulating phase and experiences a sharp insulator-to-metal transition at 68 °C, where its lattice structure changes.
Doomsday Glacier “Holding On by Its Fingernails” – Spine-Chilling Retreat Could Raise Sea Levels by 10 Feet
Faster in the Past: New seafloor images – the highest resolution of any taken off the West Antarctic Ice Sheet – upend understanding of Thwaites Glacier retreat. At times in its past, the retreat of the massive Thwaites Glacier was even quicker than it is today, heightening concerns for its future.
Yale Scientists Discover That Light Accelerates Conductivity in Nature’s “Electric Grid”
There is a global web of tiny bacteria-generated nanowires in the soil and oceans that “breathe” by exhaling excess electrons, composing an intrinsic electrical grid for the natural world. In a new research study, Yale University scientists found that light is a surprising ally in fostering this electronic...
“Unlimited Possibilities” – New Law of Physics Could Predict Genetic Mutations
A University of Portsmouth research team has found a potential way to predict genetic mutations before they occur. According to a University of Portsmouth study, a new physics law could allow for the early prediction of genetic mutations. The study discovers that the second law of information dynamics, or “infodynamics,”...
Hubble Space Telescope Spots Overlapping Spiral Galaxies
Two overlapping spiral galaxies are pictured in this splendid image from the Hubble Space Telescope. The two galaxies, which lie more than a billion light-years from Earth, have the uninspiring names SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461. Although they appear to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely just by chance — the two are not actually interacting. Although these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of interacting galaxies in the past.
How a Certain Animal Can Regenerate a Broken Heart
Zebrafish may repair heart tissue after injury, according to research conducted by the MDC team under the direction of Jan Philipp Junker and Daniela Panáková. When a person has a heart attack and does not get prompt treatment, the heart muscle cells (cardiomyocytes) are damaged by a lack of oxygen and begin to die. Scar tissue grows, and since we can’t make new cardiomyocytes, the heart can’t pump as effectively as it should. However, things are radically different for lower vertebrates such as the zebrafish, which can regenerate organs including its heart.
