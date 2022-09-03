ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
