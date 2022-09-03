Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Border Road and Stalham Road.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the 8000 block of Diggs Road around 2:10 p.m. Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated. His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to...
13newsnow.com
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘We’re frustrated:’ Granby St shooting suspect preliminary hearing pushed back
The man charged in a triple homicide in Downtown Norfolk was in court Tuesday morning.
4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
Norfolk man arrested in connection to fatal W. Mercury Blvd. crash
25-year-old Michael Carter was arrested and charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of felony hit and run, one count of reckless driving and one count of no insurance.
Fugitive in custody after reportedly barricading inside Newport News apartment complex, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News said a "tactical situation" has concluded after taking a suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said a "fugitive with federal warrants" had barricaded inside an apartment complex. Police set up a perimeter in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Beach Police search for men involved in shooting on Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach Police needs the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting that took place Sunday evening.
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
Neighbors recount moments after house party turned mass shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The aftermath of a weekend house party along Killam Avenue remains fresh in neighbors' minds. Two people were killed and five were wounded, according to Norfolk police. The suspect is still on the run. "Pretty shocking and scary, obviously, knowing that people so close to me...
Norfolk Police investigate shooting, one woman injured
A woman was left injured after a shooting occurred near the block of 1500 Kerrey Avenue Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man suspected in VB hit-and-run found dead at site of another crash
57-year-old William Hay, Jr, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 200 block of Witchduck Rd., police said.
Vehicle hits VB home; driver charged with DUI
Police arrested 24-year-old Jeffrey Fletcher, of Virginia Beach.
Charges pending after girls, aged 7 to 12, accused of vandalizing Hampton elementary school
Hampton police say charges are now pending after a group of girls as young as 7 years old vandalized an elementary school over the Labor Day weekend.
Teens wounded in shooting incident on W. 27th St.
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1400 block of W. 27th Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave. in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, a call came in shortly after midnight about a shooting on the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue. That's right off of E. Princess Anne...
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
WAVY News 10
3 teenage girls arrested after shooting into air near Hampton church, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road. Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.
Hit-and-run driver returns to scene before crashing and dying, VBPD said
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said. Officers were taking a report on the scene, which was in the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard, when the suspect vehicle returned, according to the department. Officers tried to initiate...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0