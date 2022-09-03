Read full article on original website
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Only On: Highland Park woman's apartment taken over by homeless couple while she was on vacation
A Highland Park woman was recently victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation — wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. She told CBS Los Angeles reporter Lesley Marin all about the incident, which happened when she and her roommates were out of town and the couple broke into their apartment through her bedroom window. "All my clothes, down to the underwear, the socks, my Yeezys, my pants," Virginia Pinto recalled. That wasn't all they took advantage of, apparently camping out in her room, using...
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
Massive fire burns through at least 5 Boyle Heights buildings, 4 firefighters hurt
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles city firefighters with an assist from the L.A. County Fire Department knocked down a major emergency blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday and left four firefighters injured. The fire started around...
Downtown L.A. jewelry store employees repel would-be smash-and-grab robbers before they can take anything: Police
A group of six men attempted a smash-and-grab robbery at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store on Tuesday afternoon, but no property was taken, police said. At about 3:10 p.m., six men ran into a store in the 600 block of Hill Street in downtown’s Jewelry District, police said. Video posted to social media identifies […]
‘We’re fortunate that nobody was injured during this’: Standoff ends peacefully in Eagle Rock
A hostage situation with a man believed to be armed came to a peaceful end after about three hours in Eagle Rock on Tuesday. The standoff began as an argument between a man and a woman with whom he was in a “domestic relationship” at about 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective […]
Person shot outside downtown L.A. hotel; suspects flee in Rolls-Royce
Police are investigating a shooting outside of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. where they found a victim unconscious and not breathing, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Police would not confirm the victim had died, however, […]
1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
Rudy Diaz Dies in Pedestrian Crash on South Street [Long Beach, CA]
51-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Obispo Avenue. The accident happened on September 1st, at around 12:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Street. According to police, Diaz was walking northbound outside of a marked crosswalk across South Street when he was fatally struck by a Honda. Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 51-year-old Diaz dead at the scene.
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce
A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot
More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
Car crashes into San Pedro church following hit-and-run
A driver fled the scene of a two-car crash that happened in San Pedro overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Video from the incident shows the driver crashed into a parked car at 18th and Mesa streets and then appeared to leave their vehicle behind. Another vehicle hit the exterior of a church, but […]
1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry
One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton
An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
Single-Vehicle Crash Off 14 Freeway Leaves 2 Ejected Victims Injured
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims ejected and injured in a single-vehicle crash off the 14 Freeway were located down an embankment by authorities early Monday morning, Sept. 5, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 12:13 a.m., California Highway Patrol received a call regarding a vehicle that lost...
Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting
The shooting reportedly occurred at midnight in the 5200 Block of East Ocean Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia. The post Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police in Watts say mysterious stranger not a threat
LOS ANGELES - Editor's Note: The LAPD says they know who the man was in the ring doorbell video at Joahnn Ramirez’s apartment. They said he’s somebody who lives in the neighborhood who has a mental health issue and cannot remember where he lives. Consider this a cautionary...
