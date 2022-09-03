ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Alejandro Cantarero, former SMDP designer, dies at 42

Alejandro: Cantarero, pictured with his mom, died in August. Credit: Divina Sevilla. Alejandro Cantarero, known as Alex by those close to him, passed away last month. He is remembered fondly by friends and coworkers as a creative, funny and kind individual. Cantarero worked at the Santa Monica Daily Press from...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Venice affordable housing project faces delay en route to approval hearing

Canal: The project has a multi-phase approval process in Los Angeles. Courtesy image. A proposed large-scale supportive/affordable housing project to be located steps from the beach in Venice is set to go before the California Coastal Commission this week, but commission staff have requested a delay in the proceeding, pushing the local coastal program amendment hearing back by up to a year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

The City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works are present: The Sustainable Landscape Open House

Learn how you can save water and money with Santa Monica’s Landscape Rebate Programs*:. *Cash for Grass Rebate Program and Spray-to-Drip Rebate Program. Details: smgov.net/water. Rebates available to Santa Monica-based businesses and residents only. Speak with City staff on how to apply for rebates. Speak with professional landscape consultants...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Elemental Music Announces Ensemble Placements for 2022/23 Season

Students across Santa Monica and surrounding communities are invited to take part in the 2022/23 season of Elemental Music. Ensemble placements and auditions will be held on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17. This season, westside families can choose from the following offerings:. ● String, band, and choir ensembles...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Obituaries
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9:45 p.m. Three individuals locked their electric bikes near the 1500 block of the beach. When...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Get involved and join Metro’s Youth Council

Metro’s Youth Council was created early this year to give young people and our future riders a voice in Metro’s projects and programs. The 27 members of the inaugural Council are all high school students between the ages of 14 and 17. The Council has given members the chance to tell Metro how they use the system — or would like to use it.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMMUSD Candidate forum

This election season kicks off for Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ) at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 by co-sponsoring with the Santa Monica League of Women Voters Educational Fund (LWVSMEF) a candidates forum for folks running to sit on the SMMUSD Board of Education. Questions will be gathered from the co-sponsors constituencies and posed to the candidates by the moderator, Dr. Karen Gunn. Click on the above link to register and receive the zoom link for that Sunday evening.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy