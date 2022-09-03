Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Alejandro Cantarero, former SMDP designer, dies at 42
Alejandro: Cantarero, pictured with his mom, died in August. Credit: Divina Sevilla. Alejandro Cantarero, known as Alex by those close to him, passed away last month. He is remembered fondly by friends and coworkers as a creative, funny and kind individual. Cantarero worked at the Santa Monica Daily Press from...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Venice affordable housing project faces delay en route to approval hearing
Canal: The project has a multi-phase approval process in Los Angeles. Courtesy image. A proposed large-scale supportive/affordable housing project to be located steps from the beach in Venice is set to go before the California Coastal Commission this week, but commission staff have requested a delay in the proceeding, pushing the local coastal program amendment hearing back by up to a year.
Santa Monica Daily Press
The City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works are present: The Sustainable Landscape Open House
Learn how you can save water and money with Santa Monica’s Landscape Rebate Programs*:. *Cash for Grass Rebate Program and Spray-to-Drip Rebate Program. Details: smgov.net/water. Rebates available to Santa Monica-based businesses and residents only. Speak with City staff on how to apply for rebates. Speak with professional landscape consultants...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Elemental Music Announces Ensemble Placements for 2022/23 Season
Students across Santa Monica and surrounding communities are invited to take part in the 2022/23 season of Elemental Music. Ensemble placements and auditions will be held on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17. This season, westside families can choose from the following offerings:. ● String, band, and choir ensembles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9:45 p.m. Three individuals locked their electric bikes near the 1500 block of the beach. When...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Get involved and join Metro’s Youth Council
Metro’s Youth Council was created early this year to give young people and our future riders a voice in Metro’s projects and programs. The 27 members of the inaugural Council are all high school students between the ages of 14 and 17. The Council has given members the chance to tell Metro how they use the system — or would like to use it.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMMUSD Candidate forum
This election season kicks off for Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ) at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 by co-sponsoring with the Santa Monica League of Women Voters Educational Fund (LWVSMEF) a candidates forum for folks running to sit on the SMMUSD Board of Education. Questions will be gathered from the co-sponsors constituencies and posed to the candidates by the moderator, Dr. Karen Gunn. Click on the above link to register and receive the zoom link for that Sunday evening.
Comments / 0