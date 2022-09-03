How big is Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? It's so big that it's pulled Prime Video's other big-budget fantasy series The Wheel of Time — which was released last November — out of Jeff Bezos' basement and into the list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video. People could not get enough of prophecies, old maps, and people with British accents wearing wigs, I guess! Some other interesting top 10 tidbits: Reacher moves up to No. 3, placing ahead of The Terminal List for the first time; The Boys falls all the way to No. 8 after spending months in the top 5; Untrapped: The Lil Baby Story is off the list entirely; and A League of Their Own is in danger of dropping out of the top 5.

