Elon Musk Shoots Down Amazon's Shiny Next Big Thing
The rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos has just been fueled by a new episode. The two richest men in the world compete mainly in the conquest of space. The two billionaires aspire through their respective companies, SpaceX for Musk and Blue Origin for Bezos, to soon make Mars and the Moon habitable for humans.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Die-hard Tolkien fans think Amazon's $1 billion 'Rings of Power' TV series blows. That could harm the company's Prime subscription service.
Hostile viewer reactions to the "Lord of the Rings" spinoff pose risks for Amazon Studios and Prime membership.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 6
How big is Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? It's so big that it's pulled Prime Video's other big-budget fantasy series The Wheel of Time — which was released last November — out of Jeff Bezos' basement and into the list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video. People could not get enough of prophecies, old maps, and people with British accents wearing wigs, I guess! Some other interesting top 10 tidbits: Reacher moves up to No. 3, placing ahead of The Terminal List for the first time; The Boys falls all the way to No. 8 after spending months in the top 5; Untrapped: The Lil Baby Story is off the list entirely; and A League of Their Own is in danger of dropping out of the top 5.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Amazon releases 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' but fans complain only 2nd episode worked at first
Amazon's most expensive show ever appeared to get off to a bit of a rocky start. A slew of Amazon Prime customers hoping to watch the streaming service’s lavish "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" when it dropped Thursday night took to social media to complain that only the second episode was available.
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing House of the Dragon episode 1 on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
TV Fanatic
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Launches With Biggest Premiere Viewership Ever For Prime Video
The excitement leading into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was off the charts. The highly-anticipated series, which is reportedly the most expensive TV show in history, got off the ground running with 25 million viewers in its first day. Deadline reported the news, revealing that those...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Premiere Breaks Sky Viewership Record in the UK
Though the series finale of hit epic series, Game of Thrones, famously left lots of people disappointed, it seems like everyone is more than willing to take a trip back to Westeros and check out the life of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) ancestors in House of the Dragon. The prequel series is consistently performing well across all platforms, and now news comes that the HBO hit is also appreciated across the pond.
Polygon
What really happened in Lord of the Rings’ war against Morgoth, in under 1,000 words
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with an info dump. Elves! Trees! War! Destruction, death, and finally — a great peace. But is it enough exposition? Due to the unusually specific way in which author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has been licensed for film, there are many things that the creative team can allude to but not explain. And the biggest of those is the war against the dark god, Morgoth, which forms the bulk of the events of The Silmarillion.
Emily Blunt’s Amazon Western First Teaser Released, And It Looks Nothing Like ‘Yellowstone’
On Thursday (September 1st), Amazon Prime Video dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt’s upcoming six-part drama The English. Although a western, it is nothing like Yellowstone. According to IMDb, The English follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she believes is responsible for the death...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
ComicBook
Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2
It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.
Lord Of The Rings Reignites Billionaire Rivalry As Elon Musk Throws Shade At New Show From Jeff Bezos' Amazon
E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. AMZN recently released “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — a prequel show inspired by the J.R.R. Tolkien book series. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently celebrated the series, even making a surprise appearance at the global premiere. However, his fellow billionaire and space exploration rival, Elon Musk, isn't a fan.
Russo Bros.’ Amazon Series ‘Citadel’ Creative Overhaul Balloons Budget to $200M-Plus (Exclusive)
It was set to be a flagship Amazon Prime Video series, with top Hollywood talent guiding what was envisioned as a major franchise for the ecommerce giant. However, cost overruns and creative differences are plaguing a series that has quietly become one of the most expensive shows ever produced. Meet Citadel, a global event series from Avengers and Gray Man directors Joe and Anthony Russo and movie and television scribes Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Studios Is Committed to Local Productions and "Really Curated" Content Slate, Finds MGM Deal "Hugely Exciting," Head of European Originals SaysAmazon Names Brianna Oh Head...
CNBC
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was watched by more than 25 million globally, Amazon says
The first episode of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" streaming series attracted over 25 million global viewers in its first day. Amazon says it's the biggest ever debut for any show on its Prime Video streaming service. Amazon said Saturday that the first episode of...
HBO makes first House of the Dragon episode free to watch on YouTube
If you do not have a subscription to HBO Max or the other partners HBO is streaming its new Game of Thrones prequel TV series on. You will be pleased to know that HBO has made the first episode of its new House of the Dragon TV series free to watch on YouTube for a limited time. The episode is available to residents of the United States and offers a glimpse at what you can expect from the first season and storyline of the new prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
‘House of the Dragon’ vs ‘The Rings of Power’: Which premiere won?
Did “House of the Dragon” or “The Rings of Power” get better reviews? Did “House of the Dragon” or “Rings of Power” get more views? Which is better?
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
