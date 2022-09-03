ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks and More Honor Taylor Hawkins in London Tribute Concert

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbP4S_0hhBK8Jp00

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is taking place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. It’s the first of two massive concert events that will honor the late Foo Fighters drummer. His band mate and friend Dave Grohl got things started on Saturday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we have gathered to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our band mate, our brother Taylor Hawkins, Grohl told the stadium crowd. “For those of you that knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing.”

The evening’s lineup is massive. And everyone came to rock.

“So tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic [expletive] night for a gigantic [expletive] person,” Grohl said. “So sing. And dance. And laugh; and cry and [expletive] scream and make some [expletive] noise so he can hear us right now. Cause you know what? It’s gonna be a long [expletive] night, right? Are you ready?”

The show kicked off with Liam Gallagher of Oasis performing “Live Forever” and “Rock N Roll Star.” Then Stevie Nicks joined via video message. It was about a session she had with Foo Fighters.

“We recorded a kickass version of ‘Gold Dust Woman’ live, and at the end of the song, I yelled out, ‘Best Gold Dust Woman ever!’ And I meant it!”

Stars Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins in London

The event also welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen early in the evening. Wolfgang joined an impromptu supergroup of Justin Hawkins, Grohl and Josh Freese. Grohl actually served as the bass player in this lineup, with Hawkins on vocals and Freese on drums. While Wolfgang has often said he’d never play Van Halen covers, this group did. They did versions of “On Fire” and “Hot for Teacher,” and Wolfgang shredded.

Dave Chappelle took the stage, and while he certainly had his usual sense of humor, he was earnest in reflecting on his memories of Taylor Hawkins.

“I’ve seen Taylor be a rock star many nights,” Chappelle recalled of spending time around Taylor Hawkins and his young son at a show at Madison Square Garden. “But it was my first time seeing him be a dad. And what a cool [expletive] dad. Taylor Hawkins was a legend of a man. He was a legend of a musician. And he was a legend of a father.”

A second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is set for September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. This one will be available on Video on Demand beginning on September 5. Learn more about how to see it here.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Josh Freese
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Justin Hawkins
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Stevie Nicks
Page Six

Taylor Hawkins’ son plays ‘My Hero’ on drums with Foo Fighters during tribute gig

A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Posts Moving New Message Amid Cancer Battle

On Monday afternoon, country music star Toby Keith shared a message of thanks to his fans and friends for their support as he battles stomach cancer. In a short clip, Keith’s social media team posted a video collage of numerous messages he’s received on Twitter wishing him well before sharing a post of his own at the end.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Foo Fighters
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment

Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

554K+
Followers
60K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy