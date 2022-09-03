ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Club Official Speaks Out On 'Annoying' Manchester United Transfer

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hu7rO_0hhBK18k00

Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra has opened up about 'annoying' Manchester United transfer of Antony

Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra has opened up in the media about 'annoying' transfer of forward Antony to Manchester United.

The English side secured the signing of the exciting Brazilian in the last week of transfer window after weeks of negotiations with their Dutch counterparts and several  turned down bids.

The two clubs reached an agreement over a transfer fee for the 22-year-old winger with the fee reported to be €95 million which can reach upto €100 million in variables as disclosed by the Eredivisie defending champions.

The move was finalised and made official by the English side on deadline day and Antony may well make his debut for the Red Devils in Sunday's game against league leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Ajax chief Gerry Hamstra has now made his feelings known in the media about the former Sao Paulo FC player's transfer to the Mancunian side at the last moment of the transfer window.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to ESPN as relayed by NU , Hamstra, who is seemingly not happy with the timing of the transfer, said, " We as Ajax are not at the top of the food chain, the English clubs are."

“And then this can happen. The transfer period is open for three months, but at the end it goes wild. It was reasonably quiet with us, until the transfer of Antony."

He went on to add, “The timing of that transfer was annoying. It suddenly became hectic and the KNVB did not help by closing the transfer market for Dutch clubs a day earlier than abroad."

The move sees the talented forward move to the red side of Manchester to reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag and former Ajax teammate, Lisandro Martinez.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
960 The Ref

Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership

Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Gary Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Chelsea#Antony Ajax#English#Brazilian#Dutch#Eredivisie#The Red Devils#Arsenal At Old Trafford#Mancunian#Espn#Nu
The Independent

What lies ahead for the six British clubs in this season’s Champions League?

The Champions League begins this week with six British sides involved in the action.Celtic host holders Real Madrid in an eye-catching clash on Tuesday, when Manchester City and Chelsea also start their challenges. Liverpool and Rangers – together in the same group – play on Wednesday, as do Tottenham.Here, the PA news agency looks at the form of the sides facing the British teams.Dinamo ZagrebDinamo vs Chelsea ⚡️ Rasprodane tribine zapad dolje i zapad gore! 💙🔥🤩 U prodaji još samo ulaznice za sjever dolje i sjever gore ⚽️#dinamozagreb #UCL pic.twitter.com/UKxETLamvS— GNK Dinamo (@gnkdinamo) September 4, 2022Chelsea face a tricky opener...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak

MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy