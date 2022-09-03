ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

32-year-old man dies in a motorcycle crash in Monroe

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0hhBJxm400

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Middlesex) – A 32-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash today on Mounts Mills Road, said Monroe Township Police Lieutenant Sergeis Jangols.

Around 6:50 a.m. Sept. 3, township police responded to a private property off Mounts Mills Road near Country Club Drive on a 911 call reporting a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, police and EMS determined that the motorcycle driver was deceased, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling east on Mounts Mills Road approaching a curve in the road just east, on the intersection with Country Club Drive, and then crossed the double yellow center line, crossed the westbound lane of Mounts Mills Road, left the roadway to the left, struck a tree and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, Jangols said.

It is believed that this crash occurred sometime between midnight and 6:50 a.m. this morning.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Division at 732-521-0222 ext. 224.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Traffic Detoured, Wires Down In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

Traffic was being detoured away from East Veterans Highway (Routes 527/528) in Jackson due to a crash, authorities said. The route was closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 between Bowman Road and Grand Boulevard as a result of a pole and wires down, Jackson police said. Morning school traffic added to...
JACKSON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe

MONROE – A 32-year-old man died after his motorcycle struck a tree, according to the Monroe Township Police Department. Monroe Township Police Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a motorcyclist down on a private property just off Mounts Mill Road near Country Club Drive at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 3, according to police.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe Township, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

$1,500 Reward For Clues On Hunterdon County Motorcycle Crash And Gang Assault (PHOTOS)

Recognize them? Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information on a crash and gang assault between a group of about 13 motorcyclists in Hunterdon County. Officers responded to the crash and assault report on Cokesbury Road in Clinton Township just after 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas A. DeRosa said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB

Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Monroe Township Police#Ems#Country Club Drive
wrnjradio.com

Inoperable brake light leads to DWI arrest in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A motorist who was seen driving with an inoperable brake light on his vehicle is facing several motor vehicle charges including driving while intoxicated, according to Byram Township Police. On September 3, an officer observed a vehicle with an inoperable brake light traveling...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car

A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Newark, authorities said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. DeSouza-Lima was taken to University Hospital...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say

A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 injured, 2 seriously, after car hits tree in Sussex County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Saturday afternoon crash in Sussex County left three people injured, including two in serious condition, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of Muller Road and County Road 519 in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH BEACH: SINKING BOAT PULLED SAFELY ASHORE

Earlier today Monmouth Beach Fire, EMS, Police, Sea Bright Fire, and area partners responded to a boat several miles out and sinking. Luckily there were no injuries, no leaking fuel, and the boat was brought up onto the beach (thanks to the DPW). The boat will be removed by a salvage company.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Airlifted In Sussex County Crash

Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person taken by ambulance after a crash in Sussex County on Labor Day Weekend, authorities said. A vehicle went off the road on County Road 519 in Green Township and struck a tree near milepost 57.7 around 2:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy