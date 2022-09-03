Read full article on original website
Eater
Greater Boston’s Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings
Summer is winding down, and despite the transit authority throwing a wrench into Bostonians’ daily commutes, exciting new restaurant and bar openings on the horizon may hopefully ease locals’ dreary minds. Many long anticipated and fun new projects are sprouting up in Greater Boston this fall. Here is what to expect in September and beyond.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District
BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Miranda wins five-way primary for Roxbury-based state Senate seat
STATE REP. LIZ MIRANDA, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, who grew up in a troubled Roxbury neighborhood and went on to Wellesley College, will move on from the Massachusetts House to the Senate after winning Tuesday’s five-way Democratic primary for the Roxbury-based Second Suffolk Senate seat. Miranda, 42,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Devaney narrowly retains Governor’s Council job
INCUMBENT GOVERNOR’S Councilor Marilyn Devaney narrowly edged out Democratic activist and attorney Mara Dolan to hold on to the seat she has held for 23 years. Dolan gave Devaney her toughest competition since Devaney first won the seat in 1998. Devaney represents District 3, which includes the suburbs west of Boston. The Governor’s Council ratifies judicial appointments.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A Sneak Peak of Our Newly Accessible City Hall Plaza
Last Wednesday, the City of Boston’s Boston Disabilities Commission celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a street festival on City Hall Plaza, which is nearing the finish line on a renovation project that will deliver major accessibility upgrades. Music filled the air as folks...
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
NECN
This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business. According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran #mayorkoch #sethmoulton #mbta
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A dogged reporter at the Boston tabloid...
whdh.com
See updates on Suffolk DA race
BOSTON (WHDH) - In a race that has seen tensions rise and accusations develop into court actions, the candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney will see where the cards fall on Tuesday. Incumbent DA Kevin Hayden has been running against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for the position. Arroyo said...
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hayden wins Suffolk DA race in tough night for reformers
SUFFOLK COUNTY’S interim District Attorney Kevin Hayden fended off a strong challenge from Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in Tuesday’s acrimony-filled Democratic primary for district attorney, in a tough night across the state for reform-minded district attorney candidates. Two other progressive politicians seeking their county’s top prosecutorial position...
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into."We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
