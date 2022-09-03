Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Republicans Need To Hold The “American Nero” Accountable

Gov. Ron DeSantis bashed President Joe Biden’s angry and hostile speech about conservative Americans, saying the comments will help make the 2022 elections a referendum on him.

Appearing on Fox News Friday night, the Florida Republican started by calling Biden’s appearance in Philadelphia on Thursday night “one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has given.”

“He ran as being a unifier, but he’s basically saying to the vast majority of the country that disapproves of him that they’re effectively a threat to the republic,” said DeSantis. “He dotters. He lashes out. But at the end of the day, his policies are why there is so much opposition to him.”

The governor went to note Biden’s key failures: the “disaster” of opening the border to mass illegal immigration, how Biden “knee-capped” the U.S. energy industry, and how he’s introduced “one of the worst inflations” America has had in more than 40 years.

“Of course, people are going to be upset at all the wreckage he’s left in his wake,” said DeSantis.

“He is the American Nero. He’s a failed leader and I think that he is doing this because he’s trying to energize his base to fend off a real butt-whipping this November.”

Nero was the 1st-century Roman emperor in charge when a vast fire burned down nearly half of Rome. In an attempt to cast suspicion off himself, Nero blamed early Christians for the blaze. In turn, Christians were captured, tortured, and executed.

Nero also boosted taxes and devalued Rome’s currency in order to raise funding to rebuild the capital city, bringing inflation to Rome for the first time in its lengthy history.

DeSantis was asked about Biden’s flip-flop on Friday, wherein he backpedaled from his speech that all “MAGA Republicans” were a threat to destroy the country. The governor suggested Biden doesn’t know what he’ll say from one moment to the next, and his rhetoric is really being driven by underlings in the White House.

“Look, it’s been said that the president of the United States is whoever is feeding his teleprompter. And so, if they fed that teleprompter in Philadelphia last night, and he angrily delivered that speech and lashed out at his fellow countrymen,” DeSantis observed. “Today, he was asked off-the-cuff, and he said something totally opposite. But, I’d note … they’re tweeting from his account the same nasty stuff that he said last night.”

“I think the people that are in control of the White House want to drive this message that people that dissent from his policies are somehow second-class citizens.”

DeSantis also pointed out that Biden’s “weaponization of this government” is intended to “go after people they don’t like.”

DeSantis was also asked about part of Biden’s speech in which he praised “mainstream” Republicans.

“The only Republicans he likes are Republicans that want him to get his way,” said DeSantis. “If you stand up against his bad policies like we do in Florida, then, of course, he’s going to try to write you out over who’s acceptable as an American citizen.”

DeSantis also commented on critics’ observations about Biden using U.S. Marines in the backdrop of his speech. The governor said that only reinforced visually the notion that Biden is “mobilizing the government against people he doesn’t like.”

“He has done that time and time again, and I think he’s going to continue to do it. If Republicans do take control, they need to hold him accountable, because I think it is likely to get worse if he loses in the midterms.”

The governor also offered some advice to Republicans as polls show Democrats may have had some momentum in fending off GOP gains in November: “Hold Biden accountable.”

“This is a referendum on his failures,” DeSantis said.

“Make sure everybody knows how his policies have contributed to the mess we’re in, and then articulate what you will do to address things like the border, like crime, like inflation. I think if you do that, I think Republicans are going to win both chambers and I think it’ll be a really good day.”

