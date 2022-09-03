Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 26-year-old Edward Wilks was crossing Eagle Way from Keeton Drive and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 44-year-old Monica Roberts of Cadiz.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was found laying in the median severely injured after a wreck between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway. The driver was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
radionwtn.com
Victim Of Sunday Collision In Paris Identified
Paris, Tenn.–The victim of Sunday’s fatal crash in Paris has been identified. Al Billings, age 85, of Puryear, apparently suffered a medical emergency before the collision around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Paris Police report, Billings was northbound on Tyson Ave. when he collided with the...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle was reported stolen from a Hopkinsville dealership Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Ford Explorer was taken from Patriot Chevrolet on Fort Campbell Boulevard sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. The vehicle is valued at $12,650. No arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
wkdzradio.com
$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
whvoradio.com
Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning
Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
WSMV
Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
whvoradio.com
Alexander, Magistrates To Review Trigg Rescue Building
In October of 2021, Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander and his magistrates discussed — at length — what the next steps needed to be for a proud Trigg County Rescue organization, but one without a viable home. Its current location, inside the old Bronco Springs building at 1892...
wnky.com
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman arrested after deputies respond to hit-and-run, discover vehicle was stolen
WICKLIFFE, KY — A deputy responded to a hit-and-run accident at Wilcliffe's Phoenix Papermill on Friday, only to discover the vehicle had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and driven through a closed gate. According to a press release from the Ballard County Sheriff's Department, the contractor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
