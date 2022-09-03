Iredell County Partnership for Young Children hosts book and diaper drive

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fourth Creek Rotary donates to Salvation Army, honors one of its own
The Fourth Creek Rotary Club, at its weekly meeting Wednesday, heard about the needs and community support of the Statesville Police Department, honored one its own and presented a donation to the Salvation Army. Statesville Police Chief David Onley spoke to the club members about the needs of the city...
Officer honored for saving children from burning home in Hickory
A Hickory police officer was honored Tuesday for saving two children from a burning home in May. On May 1 at around 2:30 a.m., Dylan Cornett said he was driving his patrol car down First Avenue SW near a Save More convenience store. That’s when he noticed a small fire.
Second "Second Saturday Festival" set for Saturday in Statesville
Live music, food, artisans, vendors, fun and craft beer are on tap to return to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville as the latest edition of the “Second Saturday Festival” is set to kick off at 3 p.m. There will be an expanded Kid Zone to play...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 35 min ago.
Police ID man shot by officers at Concord Mills Mall, release 911 tapes
A suspect in the officer-involved Concord Mills Mall shooting Aug. 31 died over the weekend due to his injuries, police said. Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek made this statement regarding the death of Dominic Jeter:. Your browser does not support the audio element. “The suspect who we now know fired...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
ROUNDUP: West Iredell, top-ranked North Iredell win in volleyball tune-up for each other
Addison Gallyon tallied 23 kills and Gracie McClure made 26 digs Tuesday as West Iredell defeated North Lincoln in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-17). Brooklyn Gibson added 13 kills for the Warriors, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference. Keely West contributed 29 assists,...
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Saturday in Taylorsville
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville. The performance is sponsored by Alexander County Government. Paying homage...
Doctors clear Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to play. He missed season opener but could play against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play again for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest. Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 10 after undergoing a surgery for a non-football injury, was cleared to play by team doctors. He’s gotten the OK to practice and could play on Saturday when the Demon Deacons face Vanderbilt in a noon game.
