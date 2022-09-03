ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Iredell County Partnership for Young Children hosts book and diaper drive

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Fourth Creek Rotary donates to Salvation Army, honors one of its own

The Fourth Creek Rotary Club, at its weekly meeting Wednesday, heard about the needs and community support of the Statesville Police Department, honored one its own and presented a donation to the Salvation Army. Statesville Police Chief David Onley spoke to the club members about the needs of the city...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Officer honored for saving children from burning home in Hickory

A Hickory police officer was honored Tuesday for saving two children from a burning home in May. On May 1 at around 2:30 a.m., Dylan Cornett said he was driving his patrol car down First Avenue SW near a Save More convenience store. That’s when he noticed a small fire.
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Iredell County, NC
Government
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
Iredell County, NC
Society
Mooresville, NC
Society
Statesville, NC
Society
Mooresville, NC
Government
Statesville Record & Landmark

Police ID man shot by officers at Concord Mills Mall, release 911 tapes

A suspect in the officer-involved Concord Mills Mall shooting Aug. 31 died over the weekend due to his injuries, police said. Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek made this statement regarding the death of Dominic Jeter:. Your browser does not support the audio element. “The suspect who we now know fired...
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Saturday in Taylorsville

The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville. The performance is sponsored by Alexander County Government. Paying homage...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diaper#Easter Seals#Address Book#Wic#The Pampered Pantry#Icpyc
Statesville Record & Landmark

Doctors clear Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to play. He missed season opener but could play against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play again for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest. Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 10 after undergoing a surgery for a non-football injury, was cleared to play by team doctors. He’s gotten the OK to practice and could play on Saturday when the Demon Deacons face Vanderbilt in a noon game.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy