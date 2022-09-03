Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Cultural Compass
Texas Public Schools Are at a Tipping Point
The Texas Education Agency recently released school and district ratings for the first time since 2019, and there has been some improvement, but a longstanding trend persists. Many schools in the state’s poorest communities struggle to meet achievement targets. This year, almost 8,500 campuses were evaluated, and more than...
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely unacceptable': Parents outraged about alleged racial comments at Hays High School volleyball game
BUDA, TEXAS - Players, parents and community leaders said they're outraged about an incident of racism displayed at a local volleyball game. The two districts involved released statements on the matter. Comal ISD opened an investigation into allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during the...
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains
LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
As school year begins, Leander ISD navigates 142 campus, 320 noncampus vacant positions
With the 2022-23 school year underway, Leander ISD is facing open positions both on campuses and in other roles through the district. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of Aug. 18—the day after students returned to campus for the first day of the 2022-23 school year—Leander ISD had a total of 142 vacancies across campuses, 69 of which were teacher positions.
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
fox7austin.com
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game
BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
KVUE
Lockhart ISD mom makes 'Uvalde Strong' shirts for her kids to wear
Tabitha Rich said it's hard to imagine what families in Uvalde are going through. But she wants the community to know all of Texas is behind them.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
atasteofkoko.com
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas
Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
‘Staff miscommunication’: Taylor student-athlete participates in extracurricular after being prohibited by school
A release from the school said the staff believes consequences are an important part of the disciplinary process, and the school would continue to enforce our student code of conduct, as well as policies and procedures.
Cooler, less humid mornings gradually blow into the area
Rain chances exit overnight as a more comfortable stretch of weather sets in. Nights will be mild and comfortable while days remain hot. -- David Yeomans
Residents of mobile home parks in Austin continue to be displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — Tucked away in South Austin off of South Congress Avenue is the Go Go Mobile Home Park. It’s home to people who have lived there for decades but soon that’ll change, as residents will have to leave by November. Debbie Romero has lived there...
Cecile Richards, Mike Collier to attend rally for Beto O’Rourke in Austin Tuesday
On Tuesday, Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally downtown Austin at the Long Center for the Performing Arts to kick off the last week of his 49-day campaign tour. It comes the same day as a new ad is launching on TV across the state - clipping two segments of Gov. Greg Abbott answering questions about the state’s abortion laws.
The Austin Film Festival is searching for volunteers
The Austin Film Festival includes film screenings, panel discussions and networking activities. Total capacity and health and safety guidelines for the 2022 festival may vary from venue to venue. (Courtesy Austin Film Festival) The Austin Film Festival will return for its first fully in-person event since 2019. The festival is...
Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
Eliza Fletcher’s death somber reality for Austin running group
Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of The Morning Jo's, an Austin running club established as a safe refuge for women looking to go for a jog in the early morning hours. Rachel Wimberley, founder and running leader of The Morning Jo's, said Tuesday's run was a somber celebration, as news of Memphis resident Eliza Fletcher's abduction and death spread across the country.
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
enchantingtexas.com
23 Romantic Date Ideas in Austin, Texas
Thinking of planning a romantic getaway in the Lone Star Capital and looking for date ideas in Austin, Texas?. Austin is a great city for couples looking for a romantic weekend away. From its beautiful outdoor scenery to its unique and trendy restaurants, Austin is a hit with all kinds...
