Cultural Compass

Texas Public Schools Are at a Tipping Point

The Texas Education Agency recently released school and district ratings for the first time since 2019, and there has been some improvement, but a longstanding trend persists. Many schools in the state’s poorest communities struggle to meet achievement targets. This year, almost 8,500 campuses were evaluated, and more than...
All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains

LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
As school year begins, Leander ISD navigates 142 campus, 320 noncampus vacant positions

With the 2022-23 school year underway, Leander ISD is facing open positions both on campuses and in other roles through the district. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of Aug. 18—the day after students returned to campus for the first day of the 2022-23 school year—Leander ISD had a total of 142 vacancies across campuses, 69 of which were teacher positions.
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game

BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
The Austin Film Festival is searching for volunteers

The Austin Film Festival includes film screenings, panel discussions and networking activities. Total capacity and health and safety guidelines for the 2022 festival may vary from venue to venue. (Courtesy Austin Film Festival) The Austin Film Festival will return for its first fully in-person event since 2019. The festival is...
Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
Eliza Fletcher’s death somber reality for Austin running group

Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of The Morning Jo's, an Austin running club established as a safe refuge for women looking to go for a jog in the early morning hours. Rachel Wimberley, founder and running leader of The Morning Jo's, said Tuesday's run was a somber celebration, as news of Memphis resident Eliza Fletcher's abduction and death spread across the country.
23 Romantic Date Ideas in Austin, Texas

Thinking of planning a romantic getaway in the Lone Star Capital and looking for date ideas in Austin, Texas?. Austin is a great city for couples looking for a romantic weekend away. From its beautiful outdoor scenery to its unique and trendy restaurants, Austin is a hit with all kinds...
