ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnY1e_0hhBIqYm00

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho.

The funds will be used to deploy publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public.

The following entities have been selected for funding through the EVSE Program:

  • Blaine County, County Annex Building, Hailey
  • City of Arco, Idaho Science Center, Arco
  • City of Bonners Ferry, Visitor Center, Bonners Ferry
  • City of Driggs, Driggs Community Center, Driggs
  • City of Island Park, City Building, Island Park
  • Cloninger’s, Grangeville
  • Cloninger’s, Kamiah
  • Eagle Landing, Fuel Station 76 on Kathleen, Coeur d’Alene
  • Fall River Cooperative Headquarters, Ashton
  • May’s Hardware, McCall
  • Nez Perce Tribe, Clearwater River Casino, Lewiston
  • Northern Lights Headquarters, Sagle

DEQ and OEMR have managed the EVSE Program since 2017 with funding from the Volkswagen Settlement. The program was designed to provide cost-share funds or reimbursements for direct current fast charger equipment, commonly called charging stations or charging docks. The program provided a total of $2.6 million in funds and ended in July 2022.

Visit DEQ’s Volkswagen and Diesel web page for more information.

The post DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Cashes Out With Millions In National Settlement

It's a trend that has taken the country by storm: vaping. Spend any time just about anywhere and you're going to see one in someone's hand--often being gripped like it's the lifeblood of the user. Some look like flash drives, others like pacifiers--these days you just don't know what to expect from the devices.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Driggs, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
City
Headquarters, ID
City
Arco, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Ybarra submits fiscal 2024 budget request for Idaho public schools

Restoring remaining pandemic-triggered holdbacks and continuing to improve salaries for teachers and support staff are top priorities in Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s public schools budget request for next year, the superintendent said Tuesday. The post Ybarra submits fiscal 2024 budget request for Idaho public schools  appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. The post Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gets $8.3 million in JUUL payout

IDAHO, USA — A new settlement that requires JUUL labs, an e-cigarette company, to comply with strict marketing practices, will include the state of Idaho in a multi-million dollar payout. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement was reached between 34 states and the...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Deq#Oemr#The Evse Program#Idaho Science Center#Ashton May S Hardware#Mccall Nez Perce Tribe#The Volkswagen Settlement#Diesel#Informa
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices continue to drop

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to drop appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

“Extremely critical” fire risk in Montana as heat sears West

listering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The post “Extremely critical” fire risk in Montana as heat sears West appeared first on Local News 8.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Idaho Capital Sun

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief.  Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna.  […] The post Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho part of $438.5 million agreement with Juul Labs

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The post Idaho part of $438.5 million agreement with Juul Labs appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Fish and Game Propose Tiger Muskie at Murtaugh Lake, Public Asked to Comment

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers might find a distinctive fish at the end of their line at Murtaugh Lake if Idaho fisheries managers decide to introduce the species. Tiger muskie, identifiable by their tiger-like patterns, are the topic of discussion at the Magic Valley Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a means to deal with non-game fish like common carp and Utah chub. Idaho Fish and Game said the fish, including Utah suckers, have impacted the number of sport fish available to anglers in the area. The Tiger muskie mainly survive from eating other fish and would be used to cut down the population carp, Utah chub and sucker. In turn the muskie could become a prize trophy fish for anglers, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The Tiger muskie, which is a sterile hybrid species of Northern pike, can grow to lengths of more than 40 inches. Tiger muskie are found in other parts of Idaho where the record fish caught measured 52.5 inches and weighed in at 44.25 pounds. The agency is asking the public what they think about the proposal and is taking comments through September 30, by calling 208-324-4359.
MURTAUGH, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow’s disaster

September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur.  The post Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow’s disaster appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy