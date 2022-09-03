Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Nearly a dozen hurt in Miami-Dade boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a boat accident Sunday night near Elliott Key. Authorities investigating the incident report that a vessel collided with a buoy causing three people to be thrown into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard...
Click10.com
2 remain in critical condition as 17-year-old victim mourned after Miami-Dade boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three victims remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, as friends gathered Tuesday to mourn a 17-year-old girl who died in a boat crash Sunday night in the waters near Biscayne Bay. Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damaged 29-foot vessel...
Click10.com
‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
Click10.com
Man arrested in Orlando over attack at gym in North Miami, police say
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A former LA Fitness employee in Miami-Dade County was arrested in Orlando two months after he was accused of using a barbell to hit a gym member over the head, police said. Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, said detectives...
Click10.com
Police canvass northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after drive-by triple shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County. It happened Tuesday evening at approximately 7:46 p.m. along the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street. According to Miami-Dade police, two men and two women were standing outside of an apartment complex when...
WSVN-TV
Sunrise tribute and mass held for 17-year-old senior who died in boat crash near Boca Chita Island
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Praying through pain, friends and classmates came together in grief and sadness as the sun rose days after a student was killed during a boating collision. It was an emotional and difficult time for all of those who knew and loved 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. The...
Click10.com
Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Aventura over gold chain
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery. Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in Aventura.
Click10.com
‘Unknown’ man’s body turns up at Oak Grove Elementary in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives responded to Oak Grove Elementary School after a man’s body turned up in the physical education area in the Gladeview neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police officers closed off the physical education area outside of the public school’s building at 15640...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
WSVN-TV
Tribute held for teen who died in boating crash over the weekend
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Catholic school community is having to endure an incredibly difficult day after a weekend boat crash claimed the life of a high school senior. Loved ones, friends and teachers honored Lucy Fernandez’s life and offered prayers for the nearly dozen others injured in that...
Click10.com
Judge denies model’s request for protection from ‘circus’ during murder trial
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case. She wanted evidence kept private. The judge said, no. Prosecutors said Courtney Clenney, who had a...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade County to host first-ever Hometown Heroes Parade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County will host its first-ever Hometown Heroes Parade on Sunday, Oct. 30 to celebrate the sacrifices first responders and healthcare workers have made for residents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Through the past two and a half years, our community recovered from the worst...
Click10.com
Police: 2 teens arrested for 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys are facing charges for the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Detectives arrested Davione Marquise Nelson, 16; and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, on Friday. Corrections held Davione and Spirit without bond on Tuesday after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.
Click10.com
How to enter Local 10′s Eco-Hero Wild Florida contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING: THIS CONTEST IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES. IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT A PARTICIPANT IS USING THE CONTEST FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES, HE/SHE WILL BE DISQUALIFIED. The Eco-Hero contest is open only to Florida...
Click10.com
Hernández-Mats comes under scrutiny as candidate for Florida lieutenant governor
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – By the time Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist named Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate, Florida Republicans were already on the offensive. No surprise there. Hernández-Mats, the President of United Teachers of Dade, served her first term as president from 2016 to 2019 and...
calleochonews.com
Miami-Dade commissioner, Joe Martinez blames the county prosecutor for pressing fake charges
Joe Martinez's attorney claims 'he is innocent of any wrongdoings' and the alleged charges are made up by the county prosecutor. On Tuesday, 30th August, Miami-Dade County commissioner Joe Martinez, surrendered himself into custody after he faced criminal charges for plausible corruption. According to the charges, he’s indicted for receiving...
Click10.com
Free homework help for South Florida public school students available online
As kids across South Florida settle into their new school routines, there’s an inevitable part of “back to school” that every family deals with once the bell rings at the end of the day. Homework. Miami-Dade County Schools is offering free tutoring for students in K- 12...
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
