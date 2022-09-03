ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Nearly a dozen hurt in Miami-Dade boat crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a boat accident Sunday night near Elliott Key. Authorities investigating the incident report that a vessel collided with a buoy causing three people to be thrown into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
Islamorada, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Aventura over gold chain

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery. Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in Aventura.
AVENTURA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Uscg#The U S Coast Guard#The U S Border Patrol#Uscgsoutheast
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
CUTLER BAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade County to host first-ever Hometown Heroes Parade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County will host its first-ever Hometown Heroes Parade on Sunday, Oct. 30 to celebrate the sacrifices first responders and healthcare workers have made for residents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Through the past two and a half years, our community recovered from the worst...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 teens arrested for 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys are facing charges for the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Detectives arrested Davione Marquise Nelson, 16; and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, on Friday. Corrections held Davione and Spirit without bond on Tuesday after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

How to enter Local 10′s Eco-Hero Wild Florida contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING: THIS CONTEST IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES. IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT A PARTICIPANT IS USING THE CONTEST FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES, HE/SHE WILL BE DISQUALIFIED. The Eco-Hero contest is open only to Florida...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy