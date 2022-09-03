Read full article on original website
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
q95fm.net
One Person Dead Following ATV Crash
An update from the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department:. On Sunday, September 4th, 2022, Station 200 members were alerted by Mingo 911 to a possible ATV Accident with injuries and ejection in the area of Taylorville, WV at 03:04. Station 200 responded with ATV 206 and 9 personnel at 03:08. Mingo...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck in Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 18th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On September 5, 2022, at approximately 7:49 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District 19 Trooper on Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 101 in Wayne County. On...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. officers pull man from burning vehicle after crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies along with Herrin police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle after a crash. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 6 around 1:15 a.m., a deputy was on a routine patrol and drove up on a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Herrin Road in Herrin.
wpsdlocal6.com
67-year-old man pulled from burning vehicle overnight, died in hospital
Herrin, IL — A 62-year-old man died in a single-vehicle car accident in Illinois on Tuesday. According to a release, a Williamson County deputy on routine patrol drove up on a single vehicle accident at 5200 Herrin Road in Herrin, Illinois, at 1:15 a.m. The vehicle hit a traffic...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Jesse Green-Strayhorn of West Schwartz in Salem on an outstanding domestic violence warrant and for violation of bail bond. 42-year-old Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th in Centralia was returned to the Marion County Jail via prisoner transport on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant on an aggravated fleeing charge. Bond is set at $15,000.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $75,000 for Salem man charged with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 19-year-old Salem man who has been charged in Marion County Court with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary. Salem Police believe Branden Powell of West Warmouth committed all eight burglaries by himself early Saturday morning. There were no signs of forced entry to any of the vehicles.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order LIFTED for Deer Path Drive in Salem
A boil order has been LIFTED for those on Deer Path Drive in Salem following a waterline break Sunday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Church Road bridge east of Route 37 reopened to traffic
The Marion County Highway Department has reopened the Church Road a quarter mile east of Route 37 which has been closed for the past two and a half years because of a failed bridge. Highway Engineer Mike McCormick says Depew and Owen Builders in Centralia completed the demolition of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
Three people remained in the Marion County Jail Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. 54-year-old George Barnes of North Lincoln in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Bond was set at $25,000. 42-yea-rold Crystal Berkel of...
WAND TV
Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Selmaville Road closed at Crooked Creek Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation has now closed the Selmaville Road at the Crooked Creek Bridge three miles south of Salem to all traffic. The bridge is not expected to reopen until early November. DePew and Owen of Centralia is completing the bridge work. There is no marked detour. Motorists...
Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in. Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Highway Department Announces Road Closures
Effingham County Highway Department will be performing pavement preservation treatments along the following roadways the next two days, weather permitting. Wednesday, September 7th, (from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm) – South Altamont (300th Street) from Mill Road (frontage road) south 4 miles to 475th Avenue (Runge Corner). Thursday, September...
newschannel20.com
Circle K robbery suspect at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
KTLO
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. According to the Associated Press, the man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 5th, 2022
A 36-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Adam King was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 23-year-old Colton Downes of Jefferson Street in Sandoval for misdemeanor battery....
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
