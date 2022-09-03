Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
More Than 30 Tractors Participate In Annual Tractor Drive
More than 50 people and thirty tractors participated in the annual West Kentucky Antique Power Association Tractor Drive Saturday in southern Trigg and Christian counties. Although rain soaked tractor drivers in the afternoon, West Kentucky Antique Power Association President Harvey Oglesby says it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.
wkdzradio.com
Fifth Superload To Move Along I-24 Eastbound Wednesday Morning
The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.
wkdzradio.com
Record Sale Recently At Christian County Ag Expo Center
The Christian County Agriculture Exposition Center was the site for a recent record sale in the Boer goat business. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the organizer of the goat show and sale that was held the weekend of August 26 reported a new record was set. Futtrell...
wkdzradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Trigg County Community Shredding Day Set For September 24
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a free Community Shredding Day, set for Saturday, September 24 in the Cadiz Dino Lube parking lot at 134 Merchant Street. The hours: 9 AM until noon, and it’s open to individuals and businesses in need. A maximum of 10 bank-sized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning
Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
wkdzradio.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Main Cadiz Thoroughfare
Officials from the Cadiz Water Treatment Plant have issued a considerable Boil Water Advisory Tuesday afternoon, following incidental contact with a 6-inch water main within the city. Until further notice, residents in the following areas should boil all drinking & cooking water for no less than three minutes before use:
wkdzradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Public Access Point Planned For Smithland Bridge Installation
The 700-foot steel truss for the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Smithland is — depending on weather and river conditions — expected to be floated into position, and placed, September 12-14. Furthermore, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge Company and the U.S....
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
wkdzradio.com
Alexander, Magistrates To Review Trigg Rescue Building
In October of 2021, Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander and his magistrates discussed — at length — what the next steps needed to be for a proud Trigg County Rescue organization, but one without a viable home. Its current location, inside the old Bronco Springs building at 1892...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A man was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was turning into the YMCA and pulled into the path of an SUV in the opposite lane of traffic. The crash sent both vehicles off the...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
clarksvillenow.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop lands two in jail on drug charges
A Caldwell County traffic stop over the weekend sent two people to jail on drug charges. Deputies stopped a truck after reportedly noticing a traffic violation. After speaking with the occupants, deputies said the driver, 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton, and passenger, 24-year-old Donterius Matchen of Bowling Green, were both found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
k105.com
Missing helicopter could be down in region. Officials ask residents to check property.
Emergency management officials are asking residents of the region to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The...
