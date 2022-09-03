ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

More Than 30 Tractors Participate In Annual Tractor Drive

More than 50 people and thirty tractors participated in the annual West Kentucky Antique Power Association Tractor Drive Saturday in southern Trigg and Christian counties. Although rain soaked tractor drivers in the afternoon, West Kentucky Antique Power Association President Harvey Oglesby says it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Fifth Superload To Move Along I-24 Eastbound Wednesday Morning

The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Record Sale Recently At Christian County Ag Expo Center

The Christian County Agriculture Exposition Center was the site for a recent record sale in the Boer goat business. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the organizer of the goat show and sale that was held the weekend of August 26 reported a new record was set. Futtrell...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Traffic
Christian County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wkdzradio.com

Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning

Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Main Cadiz Thoroughfare

Officials from the Cadiz Water Treatment Plant have issued a considerable Boil Water Advisory Tuesday afternoon, following incidental contact with a 6-inch water main within the city. Until further notice, residents in the following areas should boil all drinking & cooking water for no less than three minutes before use:
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday

Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
EDDYVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empire Road#Christian#Construction Maintenance
wkdzradio.com

Public Access Point Planned For Smithland Bridge Installation

The 700-foot steel truss for the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Smithland is — depending on weather and river conditions — expected to be floated into position, and placed, September 12-14. Furthermore, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge Company and the U.S....
SMITHLAND, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Alexander, Magistrates To Review Trigg Rescue Building

In October of 2021, Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander and his magistrates discussed — at length — what the next steps needed to be for a proud Trigg County Rescue organization, but one without a viable home. Its current location, inside the old Bronco Springs building at 1892...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wpsdlocal6.com

Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared

PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

A man was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was turning into the YMCA and pulled into the path of an SUV in the opposite lane of traffic. The crash sent both vehicles off the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Trigg County Crash

A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
CADIZ, KY
clarksvillenow.com

House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Caldwell traffic stop lands two in jail on drug charges

A Caldwell County traffic stop over the weekend sent two people to jail on drug charges. Deputies stopped a truck after reportedly noticing a traffic violation. After speaking with the occupants, deputies said the driver, 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton, and passenger, 24-year-old Donterius Matchen of Bowling Green, were both found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy