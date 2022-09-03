ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

whtc.com

Holland High to Suspend Varsity Football After September 16

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two weeks into the 2022 football season and Holland High has pulled the plug on its varsity football season. Following a Tuesday evening meeting with players and parents, the school’s athletic director, Blake Muller, announced that the Dutch will honor the commitment to play OK Green conference games at Mona Shores this coming Friday and versus Zeeland West at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on the following Friday, September 16, before suspending the varsity program until 2023. Holland High’s junior varsity program will continue through the end of the season. The district said that the decision was made, “In order to protect players from potential injury, and to provide a greater opportunity for long-term growth of the varsity football program.”
whtc.com

Zeeland man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Zeeland man has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five numbers drawn on August 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought...
WOOD

Over 50 Michigan artists showcasing art in Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great community event happening in Rockford this weekend focusing on local artists! Art in the Park is taking place this Saturday and features over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale. Kris and one of the artists featured...
1077 WRKR

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Major road in Muskegon goes on a diet starting Tuesday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Drivers in downtown Muskegon will need to pack their patience for the next several months as a major road goes on a diet. Work began on Terrace Street Tuesday morning. The city plans to reduce the road from its current four lanes down to two after traffic studies suggested it was too large given the number of cars that use it.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift

A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
