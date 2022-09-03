Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 3 football rankings: See who made the top 10
1. Rockford (2-0) – The Rams pulled off a comeback for the ages Friday, beating Mona Shores 31-27 after trailing 27-7 in the second half.
whtc.com
Holland High to Suspend Varsity Football After September 16
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two weeks into the 2022 football season and Holland High has pulled the plug on its varsity football season. Following a Tuesday evening meeting with players and parents, the school’s athletic director, Blake Muller, announced that the Dutch will honor the commitment to play OK Green conference games at Mona Shores this coming Friday and versus Zeeland West at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on the following Friday, September 16, before suspending the varsity program until 2023. Holland High’s junior varsity program will continue through the end of the season. The district said that the decision was made, “In order to protect players from potential injury, and to provide a greater opportunity for long-term growth of the varsity football program.”
Rockford, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rockford. The Grand Haven High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford High School on September 06, 2022, 14:25:00. The Grand Haven High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford High School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00.
whtc.com
Zeeland man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Zeeland man has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five numbers drawn on August 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Grand Rapids corn maze opens for season
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Already home to Michigan’s “Big Apple,” which has served as a photo opportunity for visitors since 1973, Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery has created an even bigger apple this fall. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, after guests get a photo with the...
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
WOOD
Over 50 Michigan artists showcasing art in Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great community event happening in Rockford this weekend focusing on local artists! Art in the Park is taking place this Saturday and features over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale. Kris and one of the artists featured...
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Plan to grow Grand Rapids into major, Midwestern tech hub outlined by The Right Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Economic development group The Right Place has developed a plan to strengthen the region’s tech sector with a goal of adding 20,000 jobs over the next decade and transforming the area into a major, Midwestern tech hub. “Tech hubs have become the modern engines...
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could Grand Rapids become a tech hub in 10 years? That’s the plan
The Right Place, Inc. has revealed its 10-year plan to transform the greater Grand Rapids area into a major technology hub of the Midwest.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Simon from Pound Buddies in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Simon is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his forever home. He's available for adoption from Pound Buddies in Muskegon. Shelter staff says he is good with other dogs and would prefer to go to a home with other animals. He is good on a leash...
John Ball Zoo saying farewell to koalas
If you're looking for something fun to do with over Labor Day weekend, the John Ball Zoo has one last chance to see their koala's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New 140 Acre Nature Preserve in West Michigan Announces Opening Date
Outdoorsman and nature lovers alike will soon be able to enjoy a new nature preserve here in west Michigan as the 140-acre Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve has announced their opening date in Allegan. In late 2021 the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) announced it had secure acreage along the Kalamazoo River...
Major road in Muskegon goes on a diet starting Tuesday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Drivers in downtown Muskegon will need to pack their patience for the next several months as a major road goes on a diet. Work began on Terrace Street Tuesday morning. The city plans to reduce the road from its current four lanes down to two after traffic studies suggested it was too large given the number of cars that use it.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift
A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
Remember This Old Grand Rapids Movie House? It’s Special Now!
Ah, the old movie houses in downtown Grand Rapid. They were big and grand, and there were many of them, the RKO Keith, the Regent, the Midtown, the Empress, the Powers, the Savoy, and this one above! Any guesses? What and where?. It was the Majestic Theater, better known as...
Comments / 0