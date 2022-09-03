Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Jesse Green-Strayhorn of West Schwartz in Salem on an outstanding domestic violence warrant and for violation of bail bond. 42-year-old Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th in Centralia was returned to the Marion County Jail via prisoner transport on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant on an aggravated fleeing charge. Bond is set at $15,000.
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
Three people remained in the Marion County Jail Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. 54-year-old George Barnes of North Lincoln in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Bond was set at $25,000. 42-yea-rold Crystal Berkel of...
Bond set at $75,000 for Salem man charged with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 19-year-old Salem man who has been charged in Marion County Court with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary. Salem Police believe Branden Powell of West Warmouth committed all eight burglaries by himself early Saturday morning. There were no signs of forced entry to any of the vehicles.
Bond set at $350,000 for Centralia man facing home invasion and other charges
Bond has been set at $350,000 in Marion County Court for a 27-year-old Centralia man formally charged with home invasion and other charges. Luke DeClue of Jonquil Drive is accused of entering a home in the 1300 block of South Maple uninvited while two people were inside. When told to leave, he allegedly put his elbow in the side of the head of one of the occupants and reportedly left with her purse. A neighbor came over to see what was going on. DeClue later allegedly entered her home without permission.
Police Beat for Monday, September 5th, 2022
A 36-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Adam King was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 23-year-old Colton Downes of Jefferson Street in Sandoval for misdemeanor battery....
Bond set at $75,000 for man who exposed himself at Forbes State Park campground
Bond was set at $75,000 in Marion County Court on Tuesday for a 47-year-old Washington State man who has been formally charged with public indecency following a Monday night incident at a Forbes State Park campground. Marion County Assistant State’s Attorney Tara Steele provided additional details about the misdemeanor public...
Bond set at $300,000 for Centralia man who allegedly attacked two correctional officers in his cell
Judge Michael McHaney increased the bond for 31-year-old Jacob Erwin of Centralia to $300,000 in Marion County Court Tuesday as a result of two new charges of aggravated battery to a correctional officer. Assistant State’s Attorney Tara Steele said the incident occurred when Erwin was unhappy another inmate was being...
A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses
A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
Vernon man wanted on multiple charges including attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction found unfit to stand trail
A 67-year-old Vernon man facing charges in connection with an attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction as well as a separate aggravated battery to a police officer charge has been found unfit to stand trial. Judge Michael McHaney entered the order Tuesday in Marion County Court following a fitness report...
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
Boil order LIFTED for Deer Path Drive in Salem
A boil order has been LIFTED for those on Deer Path Drive in Salem following a waterline break Sunday morning.
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus
A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
Trooper injured in crash along I-64 in southern Illinois
WAYNE COUNTY, IL — A state trooper was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck sideswiped his Illinois State Police vehicle. ISP says the trooper was standing outside the vehicle at the time of the collision. The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. Monday, ISP says. A District 19...
FBI touts task force with local police
The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County
During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
Herrin, IL — A 62-year-old man died in a single-vehicle car accident in Illinois on Tuesday. According to a release, a Williamson County deputy on routine patrol drove up on a single vehicle accident at 5200 Herrin Road in Herrin, Illinois, at 1:15 a.m. The vehicle hit a traffic...
Southern Ill. officers pull man from burning vehicle after crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies along with Herrin police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle after a crash. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 6 around 1:15 a.m., a deputy was on a routine patrol and drove up on a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Herrin Road in Herrin.
