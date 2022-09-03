Bond has been set at $350,000 in Marion County Court for a 27-year-old Centralia man formally charged with home invasion and other charges. Luke DeClue of Jonquil Drive is accused of entering a home in the 1300 block of South Maple uninvited while two people were inside. When told to leave, he allegedly put his elbow in the side of the head of one of the occupants and reportedly left with her purse. A neighbor came over to see what was going on. DeClue later allegedly entered her home without permission.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO