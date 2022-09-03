Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: Live 1st half updates

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks host the No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats for the 2022 season opener.

Today’s game in Fayetteville is one of three games that feature two ranked programs battling each other, joining Oregon-Georgia in Atlanta, and Notre Dame-Ohio State.

Both teams enter the game with high expectations. Arkansas finished last season with a 9-4 record, their most wins in a decade. They also won the Outback Bowl over Penn State, giving them their first bowl victory since 2016.

Cincinnati looks to continue to prove that they are still among the nation’s best after losing nine players to the NFL Draft, which includes quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Here’s a look at the latest updates from the first-half:

Pregame

Weather in Fayetteville: Cloudy, 81 degrees, wind west at 6 miles per hour Coin toss: Cincinnati wins the toss, and defers their option to the 2nd half. Arkansas receives.

Arkansas' First possession

Cincinnati's kick goes into the endzone for a touchback, and Arkansas begins the drive at their 25-yard line First play is a play-action pass to Matt Landers for 17 yards. First down Next pass is intended for Jadon Haselwood, falls incomplete. 2nd down Jefferson carries right side for gain of two yards, 3rd down. Jefferson completes six-yard pass to Haselwood to the 48-yard line, two yards shy of first down. Arkansas will punt away.

