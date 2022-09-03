ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Early morning shooting in Deep Ellum leaves 1 dead

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFts4_0hhBHXws00

Early morning shooting in Deep Ellum leaves 1 dead 00:32

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was killed early Saturday morning after he was shot near Deep Ellum.

Police said that just after 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2022, officers were flagged down and alerted to a nearby shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators later determined that the shooting actually happened nearby at 2800 Clover Street.

So far, no possible suspects have been publicly named. The victim will be identified after his next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at (214) 671-4096 or by email .

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an felony arrest and indictment. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at (214) 373-8477.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route. 
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Video Shows Confrontation Before Shots Fired at Irving Mall

A new video obtained by NBC 5 shows the chaotic moments at a North Texas mall when a man opened fire Sunday afternoon. The surveillance video appears to show a couple walking toward an exit at the Irving Mall. At the same time, a man in a light-colored shirt enters the mall and immediately confronts a man carrying a bag and a child in a car carrier.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Irving Mall shooting captured on video; suspect still at-large

IRVING, Texas - Surveillance video shows the gunfire and moments leading up to a shooting inside the Irving Mall over the weekend. The man seen firing the gun was carrying a child’s car seat and set it down to open fire. Irving police said roughly 300 people were inside...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room

An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Shooting

The Dallas Police Department announced the fatal Saturday evening shooting of a man outside an apartment in South Dallas. Officers with the DPD responded to a shooting call on the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road, close to the intersection of North Camp Wisdom Road and Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Texas 183, Irving police say

IRVING, Texas — Irving police on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of Texas 183 due to a deadly crash, officials said. According to the police department, the shutdown was near O'Connor Road. Drivers were being directed away from the area. The eastbound lanes remained closed around 6:30...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartment Shooting Suspect Arrested and Charged

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at an Arlington apartment complex. The suspect now identified as 32-year-old Darius Brown has been accused of the shooting death of the victim, identified as Donald Hunt, police said. On August 26, officers were called to...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Detective Emmanuel Romano
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died on Saturday night in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.Police said that on Sept. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.They found out that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun. Juan Romero, 25, was found in the complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear is Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but thankfully nobody else was injured.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or by email.
DALLAS, TX
FOX West Texas

Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead

ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
LAKE KIOWA, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Two Arrested After Chase Through Local Cities

Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly firing at police and leading them on a car chase through Fort Worth that ended in a crash in Haltom City. The suspects, identified by authorities as Jessica Jean Jarvis and Eliseo Suarez Jr., both 23, allegedly fled on August 30 when police tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.
HALTOM CITY, TX
thecoinrise.com

Dallas Woman Indicted for Missing $570K Worth of Bitcoin

Joann Vasquez, a 38-year-old woman who lives in Grand Prairie is currently facing charges for her connection to a missing $570,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC). According to a court document, the Dallas Police claimed that as of January last year, Joan had about $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home in her possession.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase

Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps

The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police, Methodist Health participate in active shooter response training

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As the manager of a Dallas nightclub, Ryan Chriss came ready to absorb as much information as possible.  "I feel like for the first-time people are more aware of the things that are going on," he said. "Unfortunately, we've seen mass casualties in entertainment districts across the country whether it's Orlando, Chattanooga, Cincinnati just this summer," 24HourDallas Project Manager Bryan Tony said. That's the reason 24HourDallas, a non-profit focused on making the city's nightlife safe, asked Dallas police and Methodist Health Systems to participate in an active shooter response training Tuesday night at It'll Do Nightclub. Police told attendees, if you...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Local Teens Involved in SUV Crash

An SUV carrying five teens crashed into a creek in Carrollton, sending them to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Parker Road, west of Josey Lane. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control of...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
136K+
Followers
23K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy