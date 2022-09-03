Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Roadwork to impact travel and parking in Frisco later this week
Frisco Public Works Department and its third-party contractor, Columbine Hills, will begin grading and paving work in three alleys south of Frisco Main Street with a tentative start date of Thursday, Sept. 8, the town announced Friday. Work will impact travel and parking in those areas. Town officials say all...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s rainy summer evaporates with a speedy onset of autumn wildfire season
Fire danger in Summit County went from low to high within a span of four days. On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, residents who are enrolled in Summit County Alerts received a text that announced fire danger in Summit County had increased to high and that wildfire smoke — though not sourced from the county — would affect skies during the day. By the time the sun was higher in the sky, residents also may have noticed that mountains seemed hazy, sunbeams were tinted orange and sunshine wasn’t quite as bright.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Recreation Center plans routine closures for certain areas of the facility in September
The Silverthorne Recreation Center aquatics area will be closed until Sept. 24 for annual maintenance. Silverthorne Recreation Center pass holders may use their pass at the Breckenridge Recreation Center Sept. 6-23 in order to access aquatics facilities. The Silverthorne gymnasium and aerobics room will be closed for floor maintenance Sept....
Summit Daily News
Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday
Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco. “Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.
Summit Daily News
Injured hiker airlifted from Capitol Lake near Aspen on Monday
ASPEN — A 34-year-old man suffered a severe ankle injury and was airlifted from near Capitol Lake on Monday morning, according to a news release issued by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:57 a.m., emergency dispatch received a call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center...
Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day
As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles. On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day. "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
Summit Daily News
Blue River largely avoids temperature issues and erosion seen in other parts of Colorado
Over the summer, areas of Colorado’s rivers have faced closures and fish kills due to weather conditions, but the Blue River in Summit County has managed to avoid negative impacts from monsoonal moisture and warm temperatures. According to the most recent data from the United States Geological Survey, temperatures...
Bailey residents demand action from CDOT after deadly semi crash
After a semitruck driver lost control of their vehicle last Monday and flipped a massive earth mover machine into the North Fork South Platte River, many locals in Bailey were saying, "not again."
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily offering used office supply items to the community
The Summit Daily News has used office supply items that are free to the community. Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors. Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes. Locking petty cash boxes and rolodexes. Hanging file folders with tabs. Desktop standing desk and plastic laptop...
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
Hikers witness woman fall 900-feet to her death on Colorado peak
A woman's body was recovered on Saturday, after she reportedly fell 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak in Pitkin County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. "Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Summit Daily News
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. full Zillow listing for this home to learn more. Cozy Cabins to Book for Your Next Estes Park Getaway. These charming cabins provide the comforts of home to vacationers...
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
