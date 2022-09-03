ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, CO

Summit Daily News

Roadwork to impact travel and parking in Frisco later this week

Frisco Public Works Department and its third-party contractor, Columbine Hills, will begin grading and paving work in three alleys south of Frisco Main Street with a tentative start date of Thursday, Sept. 8, the town announced Friday. Work will impact travel and parking in those areas. Town officials say all...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s rainy summer evaporates with a speedy onset of autumn wildfire season

Fire danger in Summit County went from low to high within a span of four days. On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, residents who are enrolled in Summit County Alerts received a text that announced fire danger in Summit County had increased to high and that wildfire smoke — though not sourced from the county — would affect skies during the day. By the time the sun was higher in the sky, residents also may have noticed that mountains seemed hazy, sunbeams were tinted orange and sunshine wasn’t quite as bright.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne Recreation Center plans routine closures for certain areas of the facility in September

The Silverthorne Recreation Center aquatics area will be closed until Sept. 24 for annual maintenance. Silverthorne Recreation Center pass holders may use their pass at the Breckenridge Recreation Center Sept. 6-23 in order to access aquatics facilities. The Silverthorne gymnasium and aerobics room will be closed for floor maintenance Sept....
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday

Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco. “Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Injured hiker airlifted from Capitol Lake near Aspen on Monday

ASPEN — A 34-year-old man suffered a severe ankle injury and was airlifted from near Capitol Lake on Monday morning, according to a news release issued by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:57 a.m., emergency dispatch received a call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center...
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily offering used office supply items to the community

The Summit Daily News has used office supply items that are free to the community. Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors. Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes. Locking petty cash boxes and rolodexes. Hanging file folders with tabs. Desktop standing desk and plastic laptop...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hikers witness woman fall 900-feet to her death on Colorado peak

A woman's body was recovered on Saturday, after she reportedly fell 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak in Pitkin County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. "Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs

A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle

Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
EAGLE, CO
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE

