ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ua63k_0hhBHJpw00

England boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her pride in her players’ efforts after the European champions secured World Cup qualification with a 2-0 away victory over Austria.

Returning to action just over a month on from their Euros triumph, the Lionesses needed a point in Wiener Neustadt to seal top spot in Group D and a place at next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

They ended up with all three following a seventh-minute finish from Alessia Russo – brought into the side as a replacement for retired record scorer Ellen White – and a Nikita Parris strike to wrap things up with around 20 minutes to go.

England have completed the job with one group game remaining, Tuesday’s encounter with Luxembourg at the bet365 Stadium.

Wiegman said: “I’m happy that we qualified today, that we had a win, conceded no goals, scored two, which is one more than we did in the other two games (England beat Austria 1-0 in the reverse fixture last November and in the Euros group stage). So that’s nice.

“It was again a hard game, but coming out of the Euros, not having that much rest, I’m very proud of the team that we came out like this and we just won the game. It looks so easy but I think it was pretty hard.

“It is absolutely a relief. We also know that if we weren’t successful today, possibly we would qualify on Tuesday. But you don’t want that. You want to win every game, play well every game. You want to show how good you can play, and I think lots of parts in the game we did that today, and we had some parts where we weren’t tight enough and made some mistakes, and they created some chances.

“But still 2-0 is 2-0, we’re qualified and we had a great qualification (campaign).”

It made it nine wins from as many games in the group for England, who are unbeaten in 21 matches overall under Wiegman, winning 19.

Asked if she could remember what it was like to lose, the Dutchwoman laughed and said: “Of course you remember, but you never get bored with winning.”

When asked about talk of England being among the favourites for the World Cup, she said: “We knew that was going to happen, I think everyone was talking also that we were the favourite of the Euros.

“I think England has always been seen as one of the best countries worldwide and yes, of course, we know that’s the case, but we are just trying to do the things we have to, play football and trying to become better every day, and stay connected as a team.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Manchester City for world-record fee

England midfielder Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona from Manchester City for what the PA news agency understands is a world-record fee. The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Barca, with it reported that the fee is just over £400,000. Denmark captain Pernille Harder is said to have been...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Alessia Russo
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out for a month with a thigh injury which will force him to miss England’s Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. The 28-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool but it came at...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double killing

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the killing of a husband and wife in their home, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities in the hours after the shooting and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Harry Brook is a huge talent but he’s a bit dumb – Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes believes Harry Brook is a “huge talent” but was less complimentary about the Test newcomer’s intellect, describing him as “a bit dumb”. Yorkshire batter Brook is poised to make his red-ball debut in his country’s series decider against South Africa at the Kia Oval after being selected in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.
SPORTS
newschain

Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli

Liverpool were humiliated on their return to Champions League action as outstanding Napoli ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners against Jurgen Klopp’s sloppy side. Just 102 days on from losing the final to Real Madrid on a chaotic night at the Stade de France, the Reds returned to continental action looking for a club-record seventh consecutive European away win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
newschain

Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can compete with Manchester United

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is confident his side can compete against Manchester United despite the vast gulf in resources. Their Old Trafford hosts spent more than £200million in the summer as new manager Erik ten Hag looked to improve the squad he inherited while the LaLiga club’s outlay was a more modest £40m – less than half of what Ajax striker Antony cost the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy