Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
Your guide to USA TODAY's investigation of Utah COVID-19 testing startup Nomi Health
What's Nomi Health? USA TODAY spent months investigating the Utah startup that has rapidly expanded thanks to COVID-19 and political connections.
Comments / 0