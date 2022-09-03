TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions remain high with China over its claims to the self-governed island. A steady stream of U.S. visitors have come to meet with Taiwanese officials since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August. Since then, China has stepped up its military harassment of Taiwan, sending warships, warplanes and even drones towards the island on a daily basis. The eight-member bipartisan delegation is scheduled to meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday. It is led by Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy, who is among lawmakers who introduced a bill that would allow the U.S. to lend weapons to support Taiwan, similar to a bill that had passed to lend weapons to Ukraine. Last week, the Biden administration approved a $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO