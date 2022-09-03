ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET Scores Risk-Free First Bet Up To $1000

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are just one week away from the start of the Chiefs’ campaign to get back to the Super Bowl, and it coincides beautifully with the launch of online sports betting in the state. With sports betting comes excellent welcome bonuses, and we’re specifically impressed with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code MCBET, which is handing out a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 to all new players who register for an account.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Maryland Opens Applications for Mobile Betting, Eyes 2022 Launch

The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The process for mobile and Class B facility sports wagering licenses in Maryland was opened this week by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). That’s huge news for both companies...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy