Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Oilers Made During 2022 Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers had a great offseason and an even better free agency. There’s not much more you could ask of general manager (GM) Ken Holland, who covered all the bases. The Oilers re-signed their top two unrestricted free agents (UFA) to great deals, signed other players to fill areas of need, and moved money around effectively.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting Bruins 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Entering the 2022-23 season there was not much roster turnover for the Boston Bruins this summer. There are, however, going to be some names missing from the opening night roster against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. It’s going to leave some big holes in first-year coach Jim Montgomery’s lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 5 Burning Questions Entering 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is poised to be something of a turning point for the Detroit Red Wings. Since Steve Yzerman took over as general manager (GM) back in the Spring of 2019, the team has languished at the bottom of the standings. This has allowed them to build up one of the NHL’s top prospect pools, but now the focus really seems to have shifted towards adding more W’s to the team’s record.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Stars, Ducks, Canadiens, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers might be among five or six teams interested in Jake Virtanen. Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to ensure what happened in Calgary with the Flames didn’t happen to the Sabres?. There is an update...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
The Detroit Red Wings have had a big offseason but still have over $8 million of cap space with all of their restricted free agents (RFA) signed. Therefore, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to add to his roster with ease. He should therefore consider making a late-summer move to help strengthen the team’s roster. One team he should do business with is the Philadelphia Flyers, and these three players stand out as prime trade targets worth pursuing.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Sign Gagner but Fail to Address Needs Up Front
The Winnipeg Jets’ signing of Sam Gagner to a one-year, $750,000 contract highlights three things the team hasn’t fully addressed. They have little offensive depth, lack experienced leadership to navigate through disappointment, and need to make some moves to increase the scarcity of NHL-calibre forwards on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into the 2022-23 Season
Summer is officially coming to a close as pumpkin spice is being sold at your favorite coffee shop and the players who make up your favorite team are returning to the ice for the season ahead. New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has been busy, and the moves he made have the organization and fans excited for what’s ahead. That being said, the reality is this is a team that finished 28th in the league with a record of 27-46-9. After a season where nothing went right, there is of course apprehension and genuine hope that the club can take steps in the right direction over the course of the next few months.
The Hockey Writers
4 Key Dates for the Flames in 2022-23
Calgary Flames fans have gone through plenty of mood swings this offseason. Early on, it looked as though their beloved franchise may be headed for a rebuild after the departure of Johnny Gaudreau, followed by the news that Matthew Tkachuk was not interested in signing a long-term deal. Things were as close to rock bottom as they could have been at that point, especially given the fact that just months prior many believed their roster was one that had Stanley Cup potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers With Plenty to Prove in 2022-23
With training camp set to begin later this month, Edmonton Oilers fans are gearing up for what should be a thrilling 2022-23 season. Though they have entered training camps the past few years with very solid rosters, it feels like this is the first time they are being viewed as serious Stanley Cup contenders thanks to an impressive showing in last year’s playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Didn’t Improve Enough to Make the Playoffs
The Detroit Red Wings have had quite the offseason, improving their team’s future in the draft with the addition of prospects like Marco Kasper, Dmitri Buchelnikov, and Dylan James. However, they also significantly improved the present of the team with the extensive moves they made in free agency, adding difference makers at all positions with no acquisition cost. They even added a fresh face behind the bench in new head coach, Derek Lalonde.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames are very set on defence with a ton of options, including NHL talent and players in the system. The areas that will need reinforcements soon are upfront and in net. The Flames have a few pieces that should help in that regard in the near future. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Drought Continues in 2022-23
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hear 1967 a lot, and haters may not need a new chant anytime soon. Last week I wrote 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup. For every Ying, there is a Yang; for every sunrise, there is a sunset; for every Toronto fan, there is a Montreal Canadiens fan. So yes, I need to tip the scales back into balance and bring you a trio of reasons why this team will not win hockey’s holy grail during the 2022-23 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
5 Things to Know About New Oilers Defenceman Ryan Murray
On Friday (Sept. 2), the Edmonton Oilers agreed to a one-year, $750,000 contract with free-agent defenceman Ryan Murray, formerly of the Colorado Avalanche. The surprise signing was met with good-natured amusement by many fans, who had wanted them to draft Murray in 2012 when Edmonton held the first overall selection. Instead, the Oilers used the No. 1 pick to draft Russian forward Nail Yakupov, and Murray was then selected second by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Petrov Flying Under Radar After Successful OHL Season
Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov had a dynamic first season playing in North America. The 19-year-old suited up in 63 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22 and amassed 40 goals and 50 assists. He finished ninth in scoring in the entire OHL, which is regarded as one of the top player development leagues in the world.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers: 3 Potential Trading Partners for Nils Lundkvist
This past week, it became known that the New York Rangers are shopping defenseman Nils Lundkvist. According to reports, the young blueliner has grown frustrated with his role within the organization and is looking for a change of scenery. In fact, it is believed he is willing to skip training camp if a trade isn’t completed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Winnipeg Jets Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 season was labeled a disappointment after finishing sixth in the Central Division with a record of 39-32-11. As we inch closer to training camp, it looks more and more likely that they are planning to “run it back” with the same roster as last season, minus a few key contributors.
The Hockey Writers
Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
The NHL is a business first and a professional sport second. Hockey players train their entire lives to make it to the best league in the world and work even harder to stay. Everyone dreams of hoisting the Stanley Cup at some point in their career, while others play their entire careers with one organization and never get that chance. Few in league history have played their whole careers with one organization because trades and free agency have altered the landscape since their inception. The NHL is about to launch its 106th season, marking the second season with 32 teams. After a wild offseason with superstars relocating, here is the list of longest-tenured players who remain with their current teams.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders X-Factors for 2022-23
The New York Islanders and looking to bounce back after last year’s disappointment and not only reach the playoffs but also compete for the Stanley Cup. After a quiet offseason, the pressure is on the veteran-heavy roster to prove that last year was just an outlier. Specifically, a handful of players will need to step up to carry the team to the playoffs in a competitive Metropolitan Division.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens in Better Negotiating Position with Dach than Kotkaniemi
One year after the Jesperi Kotkaniemi saga, it keeps sending ripple effects through Montreal Canadiens fandom. For some, its less-than-ideal outcome, with Kotkaniemi getting signed to an offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes, has altered the perception of negotiations with another potential star center once taken third overall in Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the strength of Mitch Marner’s game. While I know that many Maple Leafs’ fans have a dislike for Marner, it’s hard to dispute his overall effectiveness as a player. I’ll also look...
Comments / 1