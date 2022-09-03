ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago

Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Illinois#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Win Over#Hoosiers
Indiana Daily Student

Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday

The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others

An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering others and alcohol. The university says that the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy